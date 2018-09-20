Mira Rajput is glowing as she steps out with Shahid Kapoor for the first time after son Zain’s birth

Shahid Kapoor and his beautiful wife Mira Rajput are definitely the flavour of the season. Anything the young couple does is taken by their fans with love and affection. Days after the birth of their second child Zain, Mira and Shahid were spotted in Mumbai as they stepped out together.

This is perhaps the first time Mira has made a public appearance since the birth of her son. Dressed casually in a black dress with Shahid in black long shorts and t-shirt, both looked relaxed. Mira was glowing as she posed with Shahid.

In fact, through much of pregnancy, Mira has been setting new standards as far as fashion sense is concerned. Everyone noticed how comfortable she was and always looked stylish. The couple, who already have two-year old daughter Misha together, was blessed with their second child in early September. They named him Zain, which means grace and beauty in Arabic. Delving into details, Shahid recently said that both Mira and he had decided on the name even before Misha was born. Then, they had agreed, that if a daughter was born to them, they would call her Misha and if it was to be a son, he would be named Zain. However, in an earlier interview, Mira had revealed that Misha was Shahid’s pick, and hence it was her turn now to name their child. In fact, she had added, that since she hadn’t decided on anything, she was still open to suggestions.

The birth of Zain was definitely a happy occasion for Shahid’s parents. His father Pankaj Kapoor had said Shahid’s family was complete now and added that Mira has brought their family closer. Similarly, Neelima was beyond happy with the developments in her family. She had declared that her grandson was gloriously handsome like his father and uncle, Ishan Khatter. Speaking about Mira and how she took the delivery, Neelima had said that she was a rockstar.

Meanwhile, on work front, Shahid has a new release called Batti Gul Meter Chalu this Friday. Shahid had earlier said how he could manage only one week’s paternity leave this time as against the last time when he had taken months off from work.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 09:02 IST