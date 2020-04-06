Mira Rajput shares childhood pic, fans mistake her for daughter Misha

bollywood

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput shared a throwback picture that left her fans scratching their heads. The photo shows Mira from her childhood but fans thought she looked too much like her daughter Misha.

In the photo, Mira is seen enjoying day out at the pool. She is wearing a swimming costume with a cap and sitting on a floatable sea horse. “Before unicorns and mermaids were the thing #trendy #blastfromthepast From @ishitasethii’s archives,” she wrote in the caption.

A fan reacted to the picture saying, “I thought it was misha and i was thinking she has grown up so much.” “Misha looks like you,” wrote another. Some even made a comment about the float. “The float looks like a mix of seahorse and unicorn lmao,” they wrote.

Earlier on Sunday, Mira had shared a sefie, showing off her brows. “So far the eyebrows are behaving,” she wrote.

Recently, Shahid took over the kitchen to treat Mira with some pancakes. She took to Instagram stories, where she wrote: “Waiting while the husband cooks me some pancakes.” She then shared a photograph of the dish made by Shahid on the photo-sharing website.

Mira captioned: “Success. I’m glad I put my feet up so he can step into my shoes.” Shahid too seemed excited about Mira liking what he made. He wrote: “She actually ate it.”

The couple is in self isolation with their two kids, Misha and Zain, at their Mumbai home. Shahid will next be seen in Jersey, a remake of a Telugu film of the same name and tells the tale of a failed cricketer, who tries to make a comeback to the Indian cricket team to win a team jersey to fulfil his son’s wish

