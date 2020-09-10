Mira Rajput shares sneak peek into video chat with grandma: ‘She was so excited chatting with her great-grandchildren’

bollywood

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has shared a precious new Instagram post. Mira caught up with her ‘dadi ma’ recently over a video call and shared the cute moment with her fans online.

Mira shared a screenshot of her video call and added a heartfelt caption to it. “Time travel. Travelled far in distance and memories, by spending the most precious currency we have today: Time. Time is both precious and priceless,” she wrote. Mira also talked about the need to speak to one’s near and dear ones regularly. “Speak to your loved ones.. Connect with friends.. Pick up the phone and say Hello. Spoke to my Dadima today and she was so excited while chatting with her great-grandchildren, telling them the stories I heard as a kid. These moments are priceless,” she added.

Mira celebrated her 26th birthday earlier this week. On her special day, Shahid shared a picture of her with a loved-up caption. “Happy birthday my love. You are beautiful inside out. And I am blessed to have you in my life,” she wrote.

Mira also shared a throwback picture last month, reminiscing the time when she was about to ‘pop’ as she was expecting daughter Mira. In the photo, she was seen smiling as she embraced her baby bump. “Throwback to the day before I popped #4yearsagotoday. I can understand the belly getting bigger, but what’s with the nose getting huge?” she wrote in the caption.

On their fifth wedding anniversary, Mira shared a picture from their engagement ceremony. In it, Shahid and Mira were seen bowing down at a gurudwara. While Shahid was seen wearing a pink and yellow coloured turban with a white coloured kurta in the picture, Mira is seen wearing a peach coloured suit. Keeping the caption simple yet special, Kapoor wrote, “Gratitude.”

The couple got married in an intimate wedding in New Delhi five years ago. They are now parents to Misha and their two year old son Zain.

