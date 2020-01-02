Mira Rajput spends New Year with kids Misha and Zain, says she’s ‘happiest’ with them. Where’s Shahid Kapoor?

bollywood

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 11:14 IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput spent the first day of the new year in company of her children —Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. She shared an adorable picture with them on Instagram.

Sharing it, she mentioned that she is ‘happiest’ in their company. In the picture, Mira can be seen lying on grass with both her kids hugging her. While Zain and Misha had their backs to the camera, Mira’s face is covered with Zain’s hair. It is not clear but it looks like she is kissing her son.

Mira also shared a video clip which shows the glimpse of early morning, at the crack of dawn perhaps. Sharing it as Instagram stories, she wrote “New Dawn, New Day, New Dacade” along with “010120” showing below. It is not clear where Mira spent Christmas and New Year but from her many posts we gather that she was with her family including her sisters and their kids for the winter vacations.

However, the one person missing in the frames in actor Shahid Kapoor. The actor is not as prompt as his wife in sharing details from his personal life. On Christmas day, however, Mira shared a picture of him dressed like Santa Claus. Through much of December last year, Shahid had been busy shooting for his upcoming film, Jersey. A report in Mumbai Mirror had quoted a source as saying that the film’s shoot began on December 2.

Also read: Ananya Panday equates struggle to not appearing on Koffee With Karan, Siddhant Chaturvedi has a savage reply

Quoting a source, the report had said, “After prepping for almost two months on a turf in suburban Mumbai, Shahid will start shooting from December 2. The month-long schedule stretches right up to December 30. After that, the team will take a break for around four-five days for the New Year before regrouping in Chandigarh for the second schedule.”

Jersey is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit of the same name. The film, which stars Mrunal Thakur as its female lead, is being directed by by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the original as well.

Follow @htshowbiz for more