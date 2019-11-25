Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey remake to begin shoot from Dec 2 in Chandigarh: report

bollywood

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who gave his career’s biggest hit with Kabir Singh, has begun prepping for his next role in the remake of Telugu hit, Jersey. A report in Mumbai Mirror says the film’s shoot will begin in Chandigarh from December 2 this year.

Quoting a source, the report said, “After prepping for almost two months on a turf in suburban Mumbai, Shahid will start shooting from December 2. The month-long schedule stretches right up to December 30. After that, the team will take a break for around four-five days for the New Year before regrouping in Chandigarh for the second schedule.”

Jersey is the official Hindi remake of hit Telugu film of the same name. It starred Telugu actor Nani in the lead role of a failed Indian cricketer who decided to give the sport another shot in his thirties in order to play for the Indian cricket team. He does so with a desire to fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift. The film also starred talented Kannada star Shraddha Shrinath.

The makers and team of Shahid’s film have been scouting for locations set in and around Chandigarh. “The entire film is set in and around Chandigarh during the mid-’90s with the film kicking off in one of the cricket stadiums in the city. The Jersey team will be moving in and out of Chandigarh a lot in the coming months. They will shoot at real locations, including a beautiful row house in the heart of the city which will be shown as Shahid’s house,” the source added.

Mrunal Thakur, who starred in John Abraham’s Batla House recently, will play the female lead in the film. The film will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the original as well, pretty much like Kabir Singh was made by Arjun Reddy’s director Sandeep Vanga. The film will be joined produced by Allu Aravind (father of popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun), Aman Gill and Dil Raju, another successful Telugu film producer, whose production house had delivered hits such as F2 - Fun and Frustration and Maharshi being the most recent ones.

