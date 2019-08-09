Mission Mangal: Akshay Kumar poses with Mangal Mahila Mandal on Grehlakshmi. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 13:42 IST

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Mission Mangal, has now revealed that the film was earlier named Mangal Mahila Mandal. According to a report on Aaj Tak, the film’s name was changed to Mission Mangal as it starred Akshay in the lead with Sharman Joshi also being in a prominent role.

Akshay has now featured on the cover of a woman magazine, Grehlakshmi along with his five female co-stars. While Akshay is seen sitting at the centre with Taapsee on the left and Nithya Menon on the right, Kirti Kulhari, Vidya Balan and Sonakshi Sinha are standing behind on the cover.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film talks about India’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM). Akshay plays mission director Rakesh Dhawan whereas Vidya plays project director Tara Shinde in the film. The trailer of the film stresses on how Vidya’s character puts her home science ideas into utilising the leftovers of one of their failed missions for their new project.

The makers recently released a second trailer of the film which showed how Akshay and his team of scientists failed several times before they realised their dream of reaching out to the Mars.

Also read: Akshay Kumar hails son Aarav as his science teacher, says ‘We don’t discuss, he tells me things’

Akshay recently said in a PTI interview, “There was a perception that only men can be a scientist or engineer but I believe a woman can be an equally good scientist or engineer. Things are changing in India so much today. In our country, we have a woman holding an important portfolio like finance or defence ministry.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 13:41 IST