Mohanlal and Arbaaz Khan perform karaoke to 70s hits at birthday party. Watch video

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 19:07 IST

Actor Arbaaz Khan performed karaoke at his birthday party on Sunday, and he was joined by none other than his Big Brother co-star, Mohanlal. In a video shared by Arbaaz on Instagram, the actor can be seen singing Kishore Kumar and Mohammad Rafi hits.

Songs that the duo performed include Ye Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge and Roop Tera Mastana. Arbaaz’s fans seemed to like his performance, and the post has got almost 20,000 ‘likes’. Arbaaz and Mohanlal were also accompanied by their Big Brother director Siddique.

Arbaaz had earlier told the press about his Malayalam debut, “I am very excited about my Malayalam debut with Mohanlal sir. The film is directed by Siddique sir. I feel it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me and I am so excited about it.” Siddique said in a statement that Big Brother “will have all the ingredients that you have seen in my earlier films - action, romance, comedy, drama.”

To mark his birthday, Arbaaz’s ex-wife, Malaika Arora, had shared a childhood picture of his, juxtaposed with a picture of their son, Arhaan. “OMG! Arhaan ur a xerox copy of ur papa #minime,” she captioned the picture.

Arbaaz is currently making headlines for his relationship with model Giorgia Andriani. Admitting that he is dating her, Arbaaz had told Deccan Chronicle, “If I had to hide my affair, I would not have brought it in open. I unhesitatingly admit that Georgia is there in my life at this point in time. Somebody who I have at his time in my life is a friend who I am also dating. Where it is going to go? Only time will tell. Yes, undoubtedly, we are together.”

