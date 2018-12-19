Mohit Suri, Mithoon allege T-Pain copied Arijit Singh’s Aashiqui song, listen to it here

T-Pain’s surprise for fans has backfired on the rapper. He has been accused of plagiarism by Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri and music composer Mithoon, who took to Twitter to point out similarities between the film’s title track, and T-Pain’s latest single, That’s Yo Money.

T-Pain shared a link to the song on December 15, following which several fans pointed out that the melody sounded similar to Aashiqui 2’s title track - which has been streamed over 200 million times on YouTube, although you can listen to it here, on Instagram.

Mohit wrote on Twitter, “Dunno why but this seems familiar. It’s a melody from Mithun’s song buddy.” He tagged Mithoon and producer Bhushan Kumar in his tweet. Mithoon later wrote, “Sir, the melody that you have used in your new song is my original work for a previously released Hindi film..The Label is looking into this.”

Sir, the melody that you have used in your new song is my original work for a previously released Hindi film..The Label is looking into this.#tumhiho #Aashiqui2 https://t.co/5fnDf4sfg7 — Mithoon (@Mithoon11) December 15, 2018

Sure enough, T-Pain’s song has been taken down from YouTube, until the site investigates the copyright claims.

Several people took to Twitter to react to the allegations. “Did...someone really use a Bollywood song without permission? Damn that’s new,” one person wrote. “Waiting for him to call it inspiration. Like some of our people are doing,” wrote another.

Tum Hi Ho was picturised on actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor and was sung by Arijit Singh. Aashiqui 2 was a runaway hit at the box office, raking in over Rs 100 crore. T-Pain is a Grammy-winning rapper, known for his fondness for Autotune.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 14:43 IST