e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Mohnish Bahl: My daughter Pranutan has got everything on her own, she is still struggling and becoming stronger

Mohnish Bahl: My daughter Pranutan has got everything on her own, she is still struggling and becoming stronger

Actor Mohnish Bahl feels that the nepotism debate has been ‘unfortunately extended’ to star kids.

bollywood Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 12:56 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Mohnish Bahl’s daughter Pranutan started her Bollywood career with Notebook (2019)
Actor Mohnish Bahl’s daughter Pranutan started her Bollywood career with Notebook (2019)
         

Actor Mohnish Bahl’s daughter and yesteryear star Nutan’s granddaughter Pranutan started her Bollywood career with Notebook, produced by Salman Khan. Bahl and Khan go a long way back, right from Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). It was naturally assumed that this friendship paved the way for Pranutan too.

However, ask Bahl his reaction when his daughter’s name crops up in the nepotism debate, and her entry into films is labelled easy, and he says, “She has got everything on her own. Salman wasn’t even aware that auditions were going on. In fact, he called me when it was final and asked ‘Mohni, are you sure you are good with it? I thought she would be a lawyer or something’.” 

He adds that all these discussions are ‘bound to happen’. “Nepotism has unfortunately been extended to star kids. A more appropriate usage would be that star kids are more privileged. But at the same time, Pranutan is still struggling. She managed her second film Helmet which is yet to get a theatrical release, and with the Covid 19 pandemic, even that seems to be in a doubtful situation,” says the 59-year-old.

What people therefore say doesn’t bother him as he knows that the ‘facts’ are. Bahl in fact feels Pranutan is becoming a ‘stronger human being’. “The whole nepotism debate, it has been pushed to an extent, (where we might get asked) ‘why would you give your children your wealth when you pass away?’ Am I supposed to give whatever I have earned throughout life to someone who will be able to manage it better, or my preferences? If as a producer, if I like to invest in my friend’s kid, that’s my call. I am not holding a government position, where I am selecting the best candidate for say, commissioner of some corporate body, then I would give preference to somebody, that would be nepotism,” explains the actor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Shots fired at Pak drone near Punjab border. 11 Pak-made grenades seized
Shots fired at Pak drone near Punjab border. 11 Pak-made grenades seized
Govt is alert, no need to panic: Harsh Vardhan on new strain of Covid in UK
Govt is alert, no need to panic: Harsh Vardhan on new strain of Covid in UK
Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
Actor Arjun Rampal appears before NCB in Mumbai in connection with drug case
Actor Arjun Rampal appears before NCB in Mumbai in connection with drug case
Maharashtra farmers to start their vehicle march to Delhi from Nashik today
Maharashtra farmers to start their vehicle march to Delhi from Nashik today
Saudi, UAE govt spyware targets phones of Al-Jazeera journalists: Report
Saudi, UAE govt spyware targets phones of Al-Jazeera journalists: Report
Intense winter begins in Jammu & Kashmir with sub-zero temperatures
Intense winter begins in Jammu & Kashmir with sub-zero temperatures
Watch: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan celebrate Taimur’s 4th birthday with family
Watch: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan celebrate Taimur’s 4th birthday with family
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In