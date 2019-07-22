Monday blues got you down? Neha Dhupia’s daughter Mehr is feeling it too, see pic

If you are also looking for ways to tackle Monday blues, than an adorable picture of actor Neha Dhupia’s daughter Mehr might help. The actor shared an adorable daughter of the little one snuggling into her bed on Instagram.

She captioned the picture, “#mood ... #monday ... @mehrdhupiabedi is feelin it too.” The 8-month-old baby girl seems to be trying to catch up on her sleep.

Many of her fans showered love on the toddler. A fan wrote, “Sooooo cuteeee.....” Another commented, “oh cute so gya.”

Neha and Angad were spotted on a dinner outing on Sunday evening. While Angad was in casuals and slippers, Neha was in a long tee and track pants.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi spotted in Mumbai on Sunday. ( Varinder Chawla )

Neha had recently shared a cute picture of Mehr playing with some cards as she achieved another milestone. Sharing a picture of her sitting with her back to the camera, Neha wrote, “8 months with our little miss sunshine ... @mehrdhupiabedi.” While tennis player Sania Mirza had called her “pudding” in the comments section, Boman Irani had written, “She’s sunshine all right.”

Father Angad Bedi had also shared a boomerang video of Mehr reaching out to hold his hand. He captioned it, “Feels ... Us ... 8months of holding these cute little hands.”

The former Miss India is currently shooting for MTV Roadies and often shares candid pictures from the sets of the show. She and Angad had welcomed their daughter in November last year.

On being asked about managing work and motherhood, Neha had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “As parents, both I and Angad don’t make a big deal out of anything. And that’s how we end up doing something like this.” When asked to name one habit she or Angad had given up post the birth of their baby girl, she had replied, “Angad hasn’t, but I have and that’s sleeping.”

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 11:48 IST