Home / Bollywood / Mother’s Day 2020: Gauri Khan shares memories with Aryan, Suhana, AbRam; Alia Bhatt calls mom Soni her ‘safe place’

Mother’s Day 2020: Gauri Khan shares memories with Aryan, Suhana, AbRam; Alia Bhatt calls mom Soni her ‘safe place’

Mother’s Day 2020: From Gauri Khan to Alia Bhatt, a host of Bollywood celebs wished their mothers on this special day.

Updated: May 10, 2020 15:24 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mother's Day 2020: Several Bollywood celebrities are paying tribute to their mothers.
Mother’s Day 2020: Several Bollywood celebrities are paying tribute to their mothers.
         

On Mother’s Day, Bollywood celebrities are celebrating their mothers on social media. Gauri Khan extended Mother’s Day wishes by sharing a photo collage of pictures with her mother Savita Chhibber, daughter Suhana, and sons Aryan and AbRam. “Maternal bonds .. happy Mother’s Day,” she wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

Alia Bhatt shared an adorable photo of herself cuddling with mother Soni Razdan and wrote, “my safe place.. love you mama.”

 

View this post on Instagram

Maternal bonds .. happy Mother’s Day . ❤️

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

 

View this post on Instagram

my safe place.. love you mama ❤️

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Mira Rajput wished her mother Bela Rajput with a sweet Instagram post. “The wind beneath my wings. Thank you for everything Mom,” she wrote. She also wished her mother-in-law Neelima Azeem and thanked her for ‘always having (her) back’. “Rockstar. Boss Lady. Cuddliest Grandma. Happy Mother’s Day to the coolest Mom on the block! Thanks for always having my back and you know I got yours! (It’s us two vs you know who two),” she wrote.

Karan Johar, who is a single parent to twins Yash and Roohi, thanked his mother Hiroo Johar for his parenting skills. “Thank you for teaching me everyday how to be a mother ....I love you so much ... #HappyMothersDay,” he tweeted, sharing a picture with her.

 

 

 

Also see | Inside Kareena Kapoor, Taimur’s Mother’s Day celebrations: This goofy face pic ‘pretty much sums it up’

Kriti Sanon shared two pictures - a childhood photo and a recent photo - with her mother Geeta Sanon and wrote, “Then & Now! Happyy Mother’s Day Mumma! Since you can’t take me piggyback anymore, i just want you to know that your warm cuddles and your smile make my heart equally happy. I love you!”

 

Karisma Kapoor shared a picture with mother Babita Kapoor and sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, calling them ‘strong moms’. She wrote, “From one strong mom to another.. Happy Mother’s Day..”

 

View this post on Instagram

From one strong mom to another.. Happy Mother’s Day..❤️😇

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

Sonakshi Sinha shared an adorable childhood photo with mother Poonam Sinha on Instagram. “Happy Mothers Day to the strongest woman i know... everyday i find something like you in me, sometimes it freaks me out, but mostly i love it. I’ll always be your little doll... love you Maa,” she captioned it.

