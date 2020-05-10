Mother’s Day: From Kareena Kapoor-Babita to Alia Bhatt-Soni Razdan, Bollywood’s hit mother-daughter duos

bollywood

Rarely does it happen a successful woman sees her daughter achieve as much or more success in the same field. The Indian film industry, however, is home to quite a few hit mother and daughter (s) combinations. On Mother’s Day, here’s a look at some of them.

Kajol and Tanuja

Actor Kajol, who ruled the roost in the ’90s, is the daughter of yesteryear actor Tanuja. With hits like Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior, My Name is Khan, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kajol remains a powerful pull at the box office, even after doing films sporadically. In her day, Tanuja too was a big star with successes like Haathi Mer Saathi, Do Chor and Jewel Thief, she was a major star in the ’60s and early ’70s.

Tanuja’s other daughter Tanishaa Mukerji too tried her luck at films but with little success. What many will not know is that Tanuja, alongwith her older sister, the legendary actor Nutan, is the daughter of veteran actor Shobhana Samarth of the 1940s, known for her films llike Ram Rajya and Bharat Milap. Nutan is, of course, well known for some of the most iconic films in Indian film history like Sujata, Bandini, Anari, Paying Guest, Tere Ghar Ke Saamne, Seema and Milan.

Babita, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor

The famous bahu of the Kapoor khandaan, Babita was bound to be in the limelight. She is married to actor Randhir Kapoor. However, even before she married into what is called the Bollywood royalty, Babita was a fairly successful Bollywood actor, having worked in films like Dus Lakh (1966), Farz (1967), Haseena Maan Jayegi, Kismat (both in 1968), Ek Shriman Ek Shrimati (1969), Doli (1969), Kal Aaj Aur Kal (1971) and Banphool to name a few. She formed a winning combination with Jitendra and Rajender Kumar. She is also the first cousin of 60s superstar, actor Sadhana Shivdasani.

Both daughters of Babita - Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan - have seen phenomenal success. Karisma was the only serious challenger to Madhuri Dixit in the ‘90s, forming a hit combination with Govinda and director David Dhawan having given mega hits like Hero No 1, Coolie No 1, Raja Babu and Haseena Maan Jayegi. Her other hits include Dil To Pagal Hai, Raja Hindustani, and Jeet, to name a few.

Kareena, of course, is the queen of Bollywood with a chain of successful films behind her. Even her recent films, Good Newz and Veere Di Wedding, have turned out to mega hits.

Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan

Amrita Singh made her film debut with Betaab and later worked in a quite a few successful films like Saheb, Chameli Ki Shaadi, and Mard among others and was a popular star in the ’80s. What’s even better is that in her second stint as a character actor she is doing very well, having featured in meaty roles in 2 States and the more recent, Badla.

Sara Ali Khan, of course, remains a huge star and most promising face among the current lot of newcomers. She many have had only three releases thus far - Kedarnath, Simmba and Love Aaj Kal - but interest in her in immense. She will be seen next in Coolie No 1 and Atrangi Re.

Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt

When Soni Razdan appeared in the Indian silver screen in the ’80s, she was mostly seen in parallel cinema, featuring in films like Aparna Sen’s 36 Chowringhee Lane and Shyam Benagal’s Trikaal and Mandi. Then, she featured in the TV serial Buniyaad and soon became a household name. She also starred in Mahesh Bhatt’s Saransh and later married him.

Her daughter Alia Bhatt is, of course, is the most successful actor of her generation with hits like Highway, Raazi, 2 States, Student of the Year, Dear Zindagi, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Udta Punjab, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Gully Boy under her belt. She is a superstar who can seamlessly blend the commercial with the classy.

Hema Malini and Esha Deol

The 1970s era of Hindi films would be incomplete without the mention of Hema Malini, easily the most popular female star of the decade. She dominated the era like a colossus. All this in the era of the angry young man, when cinema halls hardly ever entertained female-centric films. With hits like Seeta Aur Geeta, Johnny Mera Naam, Sholay, Trishul, Naseeb, Dream Girl, Satte Pe Satta, Aas Paas, Kudrat, Raja Jani among many others, there was just no stopping Hema Malini.

Her daughter Esha Deol could never see that kind of success but was active and remains so. She is a trained Odissi dancer while her mother specialised in Bharatnatyam. Esha has been part of hit films such as Yuva, No Entry and Dhoom.

Sharmila Tagore and Soha Ali Khan

A Satyajit Ray heroine and later making a hit pair with Rajesh Khanna, Sharmila Tagore was always a force to reckon with in Bollywood. Equally at ease in her native Bengali films and later in Hindi films, Sharmila has been part of some of the most-loved Hindi films such as Aradhana, Saafar, Amar Prem and Daag with Rajesh Khanna. She is also remembered for her films with Shammi Kapoor - Kashmir Ki Kali and An Evening in Paris. Her notable Bengali works remain Apu Trilogy, Devi, Aranyer Din Ratri and Nayak (Satyajit Ray). In Hindi, she acted in middle-of-the-road films like Namkeen and Mausam (Gulzar) and Anupama and Chupke Chupke (Hrishikesh Mukherjee).

Her daughter Soha Ali Khan too joined films and has been part of films like Rang De Basanti and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns.

Suchitra Sen-Moon Moon Sen and Rima and Riya Sen

The Sen family has seen three generations of stardom. Suchitra Sen is among the most luminous stars Bengali cinema has ever produced. Forming the most formidable romantic pair with Uttar Kumar, Suchitra or Roma di as she is lovingly called by her fans, was the darling of Bengali cinema of the ’60s. Her best known works include Saptapadi, Agni pariksha, Indrani with Uttam and Andhi and Devdas in Hindi.

Moon Moon Sen could hardly scale such heights but was fairly successful. However, her daughters Raima and Riya are also actors with Raima having worked in films like Chokher Bali, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, web series Vodka Diaries, Manorama Six Feet Under, Parineeta and The Japanese Wife.

