Mouni Roy’s role is not bigger than Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg 3

Mouni Roy’s Bollywood career is likely to take off in a big way this year. She is working in three big films: Gold, Brahmastra and Dabangg 3. However, contrary to reports, she is doing a small role in Salman Khan’s Dabangg.

Earlier, it was said that Mouni’s character will have more screen time than Sonakshi Sinha’s in the film. DNA has quoted a source saying, “Both the actresses have small roles in the flick. Mouni only has a special appearance, with screen time of just about 15-20 minutes.”

It is believed that Mouni will be featured as Salman Khan’s love interest from his life before his marriage to Sonakshi’s character in the film. The source added, “She will play one of Chulbul’s previous romantic interests who appears in the flashback scenes, while Sonakshi will reprise her role as Rajjo.”

Read: Kapil Sharma is travelling with girlfriend Ginni, claims did not meet Ali Asgar

With hit shows like Naagin and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Mouni was a big name on Indian television before taking the leap into Hindi films. Gold will be her first Hindi film to hit the screens. Releasing on August 15, Gold is about a hockey player who wants India to shine at the world stage.

The movie is a biopic based on the life of hockey player Balbir Singh Sr, who was on the team that won the first Olympic medal for India as a free nation in 1948.

She has already finished shooting for her parts in Gold and Brahmastra, and will soon start working on Dabangg 3.