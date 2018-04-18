Kapil Sharma is travelling with girlfriend Ginni, claims did not meet Ali Asgar

Refuting claims that comedian Ali Asgar has met Kapil Sharma recently, Sharma’s team has issued a statement announcing that he is, in fact, not in the country and is travelling with his girlfriend Ginni Chaitarth. The statement also claimed Kapil has not met Ali.

“As a part of Mr. Kapil Sharma’s team, we would like to emphasise that recent stories doing the rounds that Mr. Sharma has met Mr. Ali Asgar and has written Ms Preeti Simoes name on his hand, are completely false,” the official spokesperson for Kapil told Hindustan Times.

In an interview to ABP, Ali claimed to have met Kapil and said, “I heard Kapil is suffering from depression, I felt very bad. We all are with Kapil and will always be there for him. Preeti also called me that Kapil is not well and has apparently not even left his room for days. When I reached his office, Kapil was lying down. He was close to tears when he saw me and could not even speak. It is clear that he is missing all of us, especially Preeti. He is like a child who wants something but is not able to articulate it.”

Kapil Sharma was close to tears, behaved like a child when we met, says Ali Asgar

“We are equally shocked to hear about this ourselves and are surprised that Mr. Asgar, whom Mr. Sharma has always considered a friend, would make such hurtful statements. In fact, Mr. Sharma and his fiancee, Ginni are currently travelling together. We request the media to reach out to us to ensure our views are represented and the truth is brought to light,” Kapil’s rep added.

We tried reaching Ali Asgar but he did not respond.

Kapil Sharma is once again on a break from his recently launched show, Family Time with Kapil Sharma. The show started airing on March 25 but had to be suspended after three episodes as Kapil kept cancelling his shoots, reportedly due to his bad health.

Follow @htshowbiz for more