Moushumi Chatterjee’s daughter Payal dies after prolonged illness

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 14:38 IST

Yesteryear star Moushumi Chatterjee’s daughter Payal has passed away after prolonged illness, reports Bollywood Hungama. Payal, who was diagnosed with a deadly form of diabetes at a very young age, had been in and out of hospital since 2017 and was even comatose for some time last year.

According to an India Today report, Moushumi and her husband Jayanta Mukherjee filed a petition in the Bombay High Court in November 2018, requesting to be appointed as Payal’s guardians so that they could give her the care and medical attention she needed.

The actor had alleged in her petition that Payal’s husband Dicky Sinha was neglecting her medical needs. He allegedly stopped her physiotherapy treatment and did not clear the dues of the staff entrusted with the responsibility of attending to her. The petition also claimed that he did not makes changes in her diet that were suggested by her doctor.

Moushumi and Jayanta said that Dicky refused to give them access to Payal’s medical papers. They also alleged that their son-in-law did not let them meet her “by alleging that since he is her lawfully wedded husband and he has acquired a greater right to care for her than the parents.”

Moushumi made her big screen debut with the Bengali film Balika Badhu. She was only 15 years old then. She forayed into Bollywood with Shakti Samanta’s Anuraag in 1972 and has worked with top stars of the time, including Rajesh Khanna, Shashi Kapoor, Dharmendra, Jeetendra and Sanjeev Kumar.

