Mrunal: As actors we want to reach out to more audiences and when that doesn’t happen, it hurts

bollywood

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 19:47 IST

Mrunal Thakur’s portrayal as the brave, determined girl taking on the dark world of human trafficking to rescue her sister in her debut Love Sonia (2018), earned her critical acclaim at various international film festivals. However, closer home, the Tabrez Noorani directed-film did not perform well at the box office. While Mrunal is happy with all the love that came her way after the film’s OTT debut, she admits to being a “little disappointed.”

Read: Mrunal Thakur to star opposite Shahid Kapoor in Jersey remake, says she was bowled over by the original

“I lost all debut actor awards because I guess not many saw my first film… That broke my heart a little because as actors we want to reach out to as many audience as possible, when that doesn’t happen it hurts you bad… but I guess every individual has his/her own journey,” the 27-year-old shares.

Talking about the film, she recalls how many pointed out that she should have not chosen this “hard-hitting film” to begin with. Mrunal, obviously found that “surprising” because these people also liked her performance.

“I was told why did I choose such a hard-hitting film? That I should have chosen something light-hearted, big banner project. The thing is that the story ended on a note of hope. Wherever it was screened, be it in Uzbekistan, Melbourne or London, everyone left the theatre with a smile on their face… I would’ve done anything to work with Tabrez Noorani. I would love to work with him again,” she says.

Post her debut, the actor, who started her acting career with television, has already impressed in Bollywood films like Super 30, Batla House (both 2019), Karan Johar’s segment in web anthology film, Ghost Stories and will be seen in upcoming sport dramas, Jersey and Toofan.

“At one point I did worry a bit about my career given what I was told but not anymore. The success of Super 30 changed many things; it was amazing to work with the likes of John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan. Also, I never thought I would get to work with Karan. He made me look gorgeous... Unlike my films, he gave me this ‘hot girl’ image that took many by surprise,” she continues, “Being an outsider didn’t think I would get this opportunity so early in their career. When Jersey and Toofan came my way, I was quite scared. Both the stories are amazing. I feel liberated and confident to make such stories.”

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

Follow @htshowbiz for more