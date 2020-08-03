e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Mukesh Chhabra reveals the thing that ‘really bothers’ him after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Mukesh Chhabra reveals the thing that ‘really bothers’ him after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Mukesh Chhabra said that every day, he was bothered by the fact that he could not meet Sushant Singh Rajput in the days before his death due to the lockdown.

bollywood Updated: Aug 03, 2020 10:58 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mukesh Chhabra was also the director of Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film, Dil Bechara.
Mukesh Chhabra was also the director of Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film, Dil Bechara.
         

Casting director-turned-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, who shared a long-standing relationship with actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said that there is one thing that haunts him every day. Mukesh, who knew Sushant from his Kai Po Che! days, directed the late actor’s final film Dil Bechara.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Mukesh said that if it had not been for the lockdown, he would have met Sushant frequently. Unfortunately, due to the restrictions in place to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, that could not happen.

“If there wasn’t this lockdown, we would have met over and over again but that didn’t happen. I wish I could meet him, everyday I think about this. This really bothers me a lot. He spoke to me on my birthday so I kept thinking that he could have met me on that day at my house, but due to the lockdown, we couldn’t meet!,” he said.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta says ‘disgraceful’ as Patna IPS officer to lead probe ‘forcibly quarantined’ in Mumbai

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. Mukesh was among the few from the film industry who attended his funeral at the Pawan Hans crematorium.

In a heartfelt note shared on Instagram, Mukesh wrote, “Sushant was like a brother to me, it is so unfortunate and heartbreaking and I cannot even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words.The Industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem. Deeply saddened and shocked. I still can’t believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother , will always miss you and love you.”

Meanwhile, Dil Bechara opened on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar to an overwhelming response from the audience last month. Reportedly, the film was watched by 95 million viewers in the first 24 hours of its release.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

. Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
SII gets nod for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate’s Phase 2 and 3 human trials
SII gets nod for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate’s Phase 2 and 3 human trials
Patrolling protocols in works after disengagement and de-escalation on LAC
Patrolling protocols in works after disengagement and de-escalation on LAC
Finger Area in focus as India, China hold talks
Finger Area in focus as India, China hold talks
Key governance issues return to focus in Delhi as Covid-19 cases drop
Key governance issues return to focus in Delhi as Covid-19 cases drop
‘I will be on the banks of Saryu river’: Uma Bharti to skip Ram temple event
‘I will be on the banks of Saryu river’: Uma Bharti to skip Ram temple event
Amazon Prime Day: These top new phones are set for launch
Amazon Prime Day: These top new phones are set for launch
New normal to near normal: Car sales pick up pace in July
New normal to near normal: Car sales pick up pace in July
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In