Naagin 5 actor Sharad Malhotra tests positive for Covid-19, says ‘I promise to bounce back sooner and stronger’

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 11:15 IST

Sharad Malhotra, who currently plays Veer in Naagin 5, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is quarantined at home. His wife Ripci Bhatia has tested negative for the virus.

The actor said in a statement, “They say if you stay positive good things and people will be drawn to you. Damn! Took this line too seriously. Unfortunately I have tested positive for Covid-19, with mild symptoms and thankfully my wife has tested negative and continues to follow all precautionary measures. I am in home quarantine, under strict medical supervision, so please keep me in your prayers and I promise to bounce back sooner and stronger.”

Naagin 5 features Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal as the lead couple while Sharad plays the antagonist. The actor, who had shot to fame with Dulhan, is seen in a negative role for the first time.

Talking about the role, Sharad had told Indian Express in an interview, “After playing positive roles for 14-15 years, your mind has been conditioned that way so whenever you hear a part like that, you lap it up. I was taken aback when I was offered Veer as I have never done anything like this on screen. The biggest factor for me was that somebody thought of me to do something like this. However, honestly, I pray every day that my fans connect to this and give me the same amount of love. It’s a big risk and challenge but I trust Ekta and the channel.”

Several other television actors have also fallen prey to the novel coronavirus. Earlier, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan had tested positive soon after resuming work. Rajesh Kumar, who had been shooting for Excuse Me Madam, and Ssara Khan, who’d been shooting for Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein, were among those who tested positive for the virus.

