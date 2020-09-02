Nargis Fakhri is dating a New York chef, enjoys holiday with him at shooting range. See pics

bollywood

Actor Nargis Fakhri has found love once again. She shared a bunch of new pictures on Instagram on Tuesday, which showed her at a shooting range with her new boyfriend, New York-based chef Justin Santos.

The photos show Nargis at the Thunder Mountain Shooting Range in US, wielding a large rifle and trying her hand at shooting. She is seen wearing a blue denim outfit while Justin is seen in a grey T-shirt and a grey pair of shorts. “When he takes you shooting.Learning to shoot a shot gun with @jsantos1923 That gun was kinda heavy,” she captioned her post. The pictures also show Nargis and Justin posing together at the range. Ilena D’Cruz commented on her post, saying, “You twos is so cute!”

Justin also shared pictures from Bash Bish Falls State Park, where he posed against a beautiful waterfall. The pictures were clicked by Nargis.

Nargis broke up with her filmmaker boyfriend Matt Alonzo in January. She even got matching tattoos with him when they were dating. However, she later got it removed. Before Matt, Nargis had also dated Uday Chopra.

Last year, Nargis has impressed everyone with her body transformation. Nargis shared her before-after pictures and captioned her post, “Living life in the public eye can be very difficult sometimes. As much as it is a blessing, it also comes with its downside. Over the last 2 years, I’ve gained weight. On the left I weighed 178 lbs and on the right, I was 129. I have since lost 20 lbs through making lifestyle changes. If i can do it, so can you. Nurture your mind, body, and soul with positive thoughts and healthy choices. I’m going to bring you on this journey of becoming the best version of myself again, and i want you to join me on this journey too.”

Nargis will be next seen in Torbaaz along with Sanjay Dutt.The film will release on Netflix soon. She was last seen in a horror film called Amavas.

