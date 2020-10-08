e-paper
Nargis Fakhri reminisces about growing up in public housing projects: 'Even though we were dirt poor, we had each other'

Nargis Fakhri reminisces about growing up in public housing projects: ‘Even though we were dirt poor, we had each other’

Nargis Fakhri revisited her childhood days and talked about growing up ‘dirt poor’ in public housing projects. She said that despite having no money, the ‘family’ made the best of circumstances and shared everything.

bollywood Updated: Oct 08, 2020 14:23 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nargis Fakhri said that she grew up 'dirt poor'.
Nargis Fakhri said that she grew up ‘dirt poor’.
         

Nargis Fakhri took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about growing up in public housing projects for low income families. She appreciated how everyone supported each other in trying times and made the best of circumstances, despite being ‘dirt poor’.

“Here’s a little piece of me I’m sharing with all of y’all: This is my family. Growing up in the projects wasn’t easy but we always made the best of things. Even though we were dirt poor, we had each other. Sometimes there wasn’t food and we would share an egg or some milk . Who ever had shared. We had community, we looked out for each other,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a childhood photo with her ‘family’.

Lamenting the fact that they lost touch over the years, Nargis added that she will always consider them as her family. “Lately i feel sad because as we grew up & we grew apart because life took us in different directions. But no matter what, even today, you are my family. #community #sisterhood #hood #projectlife #piecesofme #hardknocks #life #growth #iloveyou,” she wrote.

 

Nargis, who started modelling at the age of 16, made her Bollywood debut with Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar in 2011. She has acted in a number of films, including Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Azhar and Housefull 3. Her last release was the horror-thriller Amavas, which released last year.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Nargis had said that while she was ambitious, her career was not the be-all and end-all of her life. “I am ambitious about life, about doing different things, meeting new people and being a positive person. My ambition is geared in a different direction so many people don’t understand it. It is not just limited to a professional sphere. Also because I grew up very poor. For me, where I am today, compared to where I came from, is my biggest achievement. I’m so proud of myself.”

Nargis will be seen next in Girish Malik’s Torbaaz, which also stars Sanjay Dutt. The film is scheduled for a direct-to-digital release on Netflix soon.

