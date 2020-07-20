e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya ‘walk towards happiness’ hand in hand as they await their first child. See pic

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya ‘walk towards happiness’ hand in hand as they await their first child. See pic

Cricketer Hardik Pandya has shared a new picture with girlfriend Natasa Stankovic from their new photoshoot on Instagram.

bollywood Updated: Jul 20, 2020 16:57 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya pose together during a photoshoot.
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya pose together during a photoshoot.
         

Actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya are all set to welcome their first child this year. Natasa has been keeping her fans updated with pictures as she looks forward to the arrival of the baby. Now Hardik has shared a new picture from a photoshoot on Instagram.

He captioned the picture, “Walking towards happiness.” It shows the two of them holding hands and walking away from the camera amid lush green surroundings. While Hardik is in black casuals, Natasa is in a loose blue dress.

Hindustantimes

Natasa had recently shared another picture from the photoshoot with a sweet message for Hardik. “You complete me @hardikpandya93,” she wrote.

Hindustantimes

A few days ago, Natasa had shared a solo picture in which she could be seen cradling her baby bump. “Happiness is on the way. @hardikpandya93 #grateful #blessed,” she captioned it.

 

Natasa had announced her pregnancy in May. She had written on Instagram: “Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes.”

Also read: Shilpa Shetty reveals truth of social media: ‘Low days, heartbreaks, insecurities concealed behind a mask of filters’

Natasa and Hardik had announced their engagement on January 1. The two had shared several pictures from a dreamy proposal on a yacht to break the news on Instagram. Natasha had posted a video which showed Hardik going down on one knee and proposing to her. She shared it with the caption, “Forever yes @hardikpandya93.”

Natasa had participated with ex-boyfriend Aly Goni on dance reality show Nach Baliye. She was last seen grooving alongside Emraan Hashmi in the song Jhalak Dikhlaja Reloaded from the film The Body.

