Home / Bollywood / Navya Naveli Nanda hearts Meezaan’s rendition of Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein. Watch video

Navya Naveli Nanda hearts Meezaan’s rendition of Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein. Watch video

Navya Naveli Nanda, who was earlier rumoured to be dating Meezaan, dropped a heart emoji on the new video of him singing Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein.

bollywood Updated: May 22, 2020 19:12 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Navya Naveli Nanda showered love on Meezaan's new video.
With the nationwide lockdown in phase four, many are using this time to tap into their artistic side, and Meezaan is no different. The actor took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his ‘late night quarantine routine’ and it involves him picking up a guitar and singing.

Meezaan shared a video of himself singing Adnan Sami’s hit single Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein and wrote, “My late night quarantine routine. Will be putting up covers every Friday. Comment below with any requests!! This one is one of my all time favorites ‘bheegi bheegi raaton mein’ by @adnansamiworld #bajateyraho #meezaanscovers.”

Fans were pleasantly surprised with Meezaan’s melodious voice and showered praises on him in the comments section. “Omggg this is soo good,” one Instagram user wrote. “Sing more...any of ur favourites..we are all ears,” another wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who has been linked with Meezaan in the past, dropped a heart emoji on the post.

 

Hindustantimes

Meezaan and Navya were rumoured to be in a relationship, after they were clicked walking out of a movie theatre together in 2018. However, in an interview with Zoom last year, he clarified that there was no truth to the reports.

When Meezaan was asked when he will come out in the open about being in a relationship with Navya, he said, “Why will I admit it when there is no relationship? There is no relationship, okay? We’re friends. Friends ka bhi ek relationship hota hai. It’s not a boyfriend-girlfriend dating relationship. Just cause we get papped outside the theatre leaving with friends, by the way, that doesn’t mean, ‘Oh, we’re dating.”

Meezaan made his Bollywood debut last year with Mangesh Hadawale’s romantic drama Malaal, which also marked the debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal. He will be seen next in Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2.

