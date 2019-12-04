Nawazuddin Siddiqui on doing ‘gaana, pyaar, shaadi’ kind of films: ‘I realised most of my films are with an A certificate’

bollywood

As much as one would like to believe that the Indian audience is embracing winds of change in content, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, a posterboy for independent and realistic Hindi cinema, begs to differ. He says it’s a realisation that struck him better late than never.

After his latest comedy entertainer Motichoor Chaknachoor, Nawazuddin will be seen in romantic drama Bole Chudiyan.

The actor so far never felt the need to films which cater to the “family” audience as such. ”After a long time, I realised that most of my films are those with an ‘A’ certificate. It was about a year ago that I realised that ‘Zaraa, family films ke liye bhi time nikaala jaaye’ so that even my 8-year-old daughter can watch it. She can’t watch my other films because they’re not suitable... Which is why I’m doing these shaadi, byaah, pyaar, mohabbat kind of films which work nowadays.”

His decision to balance out his filmography was driven by another factor. “If you see the current market trends, there’s a demand for those kind of films (entertainers). The time for dark movies is not there as of now. I realised that when it comes to dark films and such characters... the audience, society tries to keep a safe distance from them.”

Nawazuddin, who has excelled in films such as Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) and Manto (2018) and a show such as Sacred Games, believes that maybe if we show the audience their reality, they feel a bit awkward. “They want to see everything from the surface level... Just keep entertaining them in a superficial way. An audience film has always been about all this. So I thought about it, and deliberately started doing these films.”

He acknowledges the changes in Hindi cinema content, but feels there is no major transformation. “The Bollywood recipe, the typical one with four five songs, heroine, a wedding (continues)... It’s just that people pick on a topic in the name of making it content driven, but that’s okay.”

But there is space for alternate cinema also, isn’t it? “It’s good if those films can be made, but they don’t go far beyond festivals.”

What about the new avenues? He says, “Avenues hain... But I think audience ko audience ki tarah ki hi films dikhaani chahiye. I’ve realised that those films which are for the audience (masses)... usmein unhi tarah ki cheezein hone chahiye jo woh dekhti aa rahi hain barso se.”

