e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals 20-year-old dream to work with Sudhir Mishra, recalls unfulfilled promise made by assistant director

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals 20-year-old dream to work with Sudhir Mishra, recalls unfulfilled promise made by assistant director

Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed in a new tweet that he has wanted to work with filmmaker Sudhir Mishra since 2000 and that dream came true two decades later, with the Netflix film Serious Men.

bollywood Updated: Sep 03, 2020 20:31 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that he has wanted to work with Sudhir Mishra since 2000.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that he has wanted to work with Sudhir Mishra since 2000.
         

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is playing the lead role in Sudhir Mishra’s Serious Men, said that the film is a fulfilment of his 20-year-old dream. He recalled an incident of him hanging around on the sets of Calcutta Mail in 2000, hoping to meet the filmmaker, but not being able to.

In a note shared in Hindi on his Twitter account, Nawazuddin wrote, “In the year 2000, when the film Calcutta Mail was being shot, an assistant director promised to introduce me to the film’s director, Sudhir Mishra. He told me, ‘Come to the set but come close only when I raise my hand.’ As promised, I reached the set and waited in the crowd, waiting for the assistant director to raise his hand so I could rush to meet Mishra ji.”

“After around an hour, the assistant director raised his hand and I swiftly navigated my way through the crowd and reached his chair. Mishra ji was sitting right next to him. The assistant director saw me and asked, ‘What is it?’ I replied, ‘You raised your hand, so I came.’ He said, ‘I raised my hand to scratch myself, go back and come only when I raise my hand,’” he added.

 

Also read | Shibani Dandekar on Rhea Chakraborty: ‘Sometimes the girlfriend doesn’t get along with the family. Does that equal murder?’

Nawazuddin returned to the crowd but kept his eyes peeled for the assistant director to raise his hand, vowing to pay attention to whether it was a gesture or if he was simply scratching himself. Though the actor hung around on the set for a long time, the assistant director did not raise his hand again, even to scratch himself.

“They all got busy with the shoot and like every day, I dissolved into the Mumbai crowd, thinking that he scratched his itch but left my dream of working with Sudhir Mishra unfulfilled. That dream came true 20 years later… #SeriousMen,” he wrote.

Serious Men, a cinematic adaptation of Manu Joseph’s book of the same name, will be released on Netflix. The film revolves around a slum-dweller who spins a web of lies about his young son being a genius, in order to achieve the upward mobility he has always craved.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Amid impasse on LAC in Ladakh, India says only way forward through talks
Amid impasse on LAC in Ladakh, India says only way forward through talks
Pakistan trying to politicise UNSC’s terrorist listing process, says India
Pakistan trying to politicise UNSC’s terrorist listing process, says India
Tagore no threat to China, why should PUBG be a risk to India, asks Beijing
Tagore no threat to China, why should PUBG be a risk to India, asks Beijing
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Supreme Court to hear review petition seeking postponement of JEE, NEET on Friday
Supreme Court to hear review petition seeking postponement of JEE, NEET on Friday
Do you have to wear a mask when driving alone? Health Ministry answers
Do you have to wear a mask when driving alone? Health Ministry answers
Pak court directs govt to give India another chance to appoint lawyer for Jadhav
Pak court directs govt to give India another chance to appoint lawyer for Jadhav
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19Parliament Monsoon sessionIndia China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In