Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya comes out in support of him, pens a Facebook post

After actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui dismissed the claim that he was spying on his wife Aaliya, the lady in question has defended him. Penning a long Facebook post, she claimed Nawazuddin is a soft target.

She writes how Nawazuddin and she have been shocked at the latest news. She adds how in the past too there have been rumours about them -- some saying that they were going to divorce and other claiming that they weren’t staying together.

However, after Saturday’s news, she was compelled to clarify.

“Kal se media mein jo bhi news chal rahi hain, usey dekhkar Nawaz ke saath, main khud hairaan hoon. Pichhle kai samay se mere aur Nawaz ke baare mein kai tarah ki baatein media mein aati rahi hain, jinmein divorce se lekar Humaare saath na rahne jaisi kai baate kahi gai….. lekin kal se jo news circulate ho rahi hai…. wo hum dono ke liye shocking waali rahi aur mazboor hokar mujhe aaj apni khamoshi ko todna pada…”

She goes on to say that Nawazuddin’s only fault is that he speaks the truth. “Nawaz ka dosh sirf itna tha ki wo sach ko sach bolte hain. Unke andar kahin koi jhooth nahi. Lekin bajaay unhein samjhne ke, unhein galat thahra diya gaya.”

Theirs’ has been a 15-year-old bond, she further explains. “Mera aur Nawaz ka rishta 15 saal puraana hai. Jab Nawaz kuchh bhi nahi the. Ek chhote se ghar se shuru hui hamaari prem kahaani mein kai utaar-chadaav rahe. Magar ek lambe relation ke baad aakhir humne shadi kar li. Nawaz ne bhi career ki bulandiyon ko chhoo liya. Jo thodi bahut kami thi, wo hamaare do bachchon Shora aur Yani ke janm ne poori ho gai. Nawaz duniya ke liye aaj ek celebrity hain lekin mere liye Wo aaj bhi wahi Nawaz hain, jo 15 saal pahle the.”

She writes that the one quality she likes the most about him is his open-mindedness. “Mujhe Nawaz ki hamesha se jo achchhi baat lagi, wo hai unka khule vicharon ka hona. Unhein jitna apna space pasand hai, dusron ko bhi wo utna hi space dete hain aur iska sabse bada example hai hum dono ka dharm.”

“Main Hindu brahmin family se hoon, wahi Nawaz ek Muslim. Lekin Nawaz ne kabhi mere alag dharm se hone ka mujhe ahsaas nahi hone diya. Na hi apne dharm ko mujh par thopne ki kabhi koshish ki. Wo jitna apne dharm ko maante hain, wahi respect, wo mere dharm ko bhi dete hain. Yahi hamaare bich ek mazboot rishtey ki buniyaad rahi hai.”

As a parting shot, she adds that Nawaz is a soft target. “Rahi baat, CDR se judi iss nai controversy ki to, sachchaai jald sabke saamne aa jayegi. Bas main yahan itna hi kahungi ki Nawaz par lagaaye gaye allegation poori tarah se jhoote aur be-buniyaad hain. Celebrity hone ke karan, unhein soft target banaya gaya hai…..”



Read the complete Facebook here:

Follow @htshowbiz for more