Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife questions his silence on her accusations, Nick Jonas wishes Priyanka Chopra on birthday in style

bollywood

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 11:00 IST

Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day:

Amitabh Bachchan shares pic with Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya; thanks fans for their blessings: ‘We see your love’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture with his family on Twitter, thanking fans for their prayers and blessings for them. Amitabh, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya have been diagnosed with Covid-19. They are all currently admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Priyanka Chopra sits in Nick Jonas’ lap to stare in his eyes, he says ‘I am so grateful we found one another’. See pic

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 38th birthday on Saturday and was showered with love from fans, friends and colleagues from across the world. Husband Nick Jonas also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for the former Miss World along with a romantic picture on Instagram.

Bulbbul actor Avinash Tiwary responds to death hoax: Not so soon guys

Actor Avinash Tiwary, who was recently seen in Netflix film Bulbbul, on Saturday rubbished a media report of his death. An entertainment portal published news about Avinash’s demise and the actor took to social media to deny the report as well as express his disappointment on the irresponsible reportage.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife writes open letter, says he’s silent because he’s afraid to lose ‘career, stardom, money, power’

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife, Aaliya aka Anjana, has issued an open letter to him, amid their ongoing public divorce. Aaliya has accused Nawaz and his family of emotional and physical abuse.

Shut up, no more: Sonam K Ahuja, Shaheen Bhatt, Rhea Chakraborty name and shame trolls who sent them rape and death threats

There’s no end to social media toxicity, but the recent incidents of celebrities getting rape and death threats on these platforms, have raised an alarm not just on women’s safety, but also trolls in general. Over the last one month, many celebs have been at the receiving end of it and they it’s applause worthy how they tackled it.

