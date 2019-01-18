Nawazuddin Siddiqui says Photograph will have its European premiere at Berlinale 2019

Critically acclaimed director Ritesh Batra’s next film Photograph starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra is set to have its European premiere at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival. According to the festival’s official website, the film will be presented under the ‘Berlinale Special films’ category at the Berlinale 2019.

The festival revealed the line-up on Thursday. Batra, known for narrating heartfelt stories with universal appeal, such as The Lunchbox and Sense of an Ending, also shared the news on Twitter.

“Hello all, #photograph will also be screened at the #berlinale2019 Berlinale Special Gala Photograph von Ritesh Batra mit Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Farrukh Jaffar, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, Akash Sinha, Saharsh Kumar Shukla,” the filmmaker tweeted. Featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra, the film is jointly produced by India, Germany and USA-based companies. The film will have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival before it goes to the Berlinale.

Actor Nawazuddin also shared a still from the film and wrote, “Super Excited to inform you all that after being officially selected at the prestigious #SundanceFilmFestival2019. My film #photograph will also be screened at the #berlinale2019. Thank You @riteshbatra for doing this wonder & @sanyamalhotra_ for being a wonderful part of this.”

Apart from Photograph, Zoya Akhtar’s hip hop drama Gully Boy is also part of the ‘Berlinale Special films’. The Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer will have its world premiere at the movie gala.

Other films in the category are: features Chiwetel Ejiofor-directed The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, Brecht, Celle que vous croyez (Who You Think I Am), El Norte (The North), Peter Lindbergh - Women Stories and documentaries Anthropocene: The Human Epoch, Es hatte schlimmer kommen konnen (It Could Have Been Worse - Mario Adorf), Lampenfieber (Kids in the Spotlight), Watergate - Or: How We Learned to Stop an Out of Control President and Weil du nur einmal lebst - Die Toten Hosen auf Tour (You Only Live Once - Die Toten Hosen on Tour). National Award winning filmmaker Rima Das’ Bulbul Can Sing will also have its European premiere at the Berlinale.

The Assamese feature will be presented under the ‘Generation 2019: Hell-Bent Women - On Both Sides Of The Camera’ segment. The prestigious film extravaganza will be held from February 7 to February 17.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 17:05 IST