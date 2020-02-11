Neena Gupta asks ‘Will I get more roles?’ Gajraj Rao has best reply

bollywood

Neena Gupta, who will now be seen as Jitendra Kumar’s mother in Shubh Mangal Hai Zyada Saavdhan, is wondering if she will continue to get good roles. The senior actor shared a picture of herself as she dressed up for the promotions of the film and wrote, “Soch rahi hu aur role milenge kya? (I am wondering if I will get more roles).”

Neena’s post was noticed by her industry friends who assured her in the positive. Her Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao, who is paired opposite her in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan as well, reacted to her post, “Zaroor milega ji... (You will definitely get it).” Anu Ranjan, president of The Indian Television said, “Baby aur bhi Bahut milega.”

Her fans also shared how they look forward to seeing her onscreen. A fan wrote, “Haha funny . Ofcourse milnge you are a legend mam.” Another wrote, “Definitely! You are on top of your game. And I look forward to seeing you on the screen.” One more fan assured her, “Neena you are an epitome of talent ...of course milega!!!”

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan stars Neena’s Badhaai Ho co-star Ayushmann Khurrana as well. His wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap is also working with Neena in her short film titled Pinni. Tahira shared the film’s poster on her Instagram account, in which Neena is seen standing in front of boxes filled with pinni (a popular Punjabi sweet).

Neena recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, “If Badhaai Ho was not a hit, I wouldn’t be called for all these roles. There is nothing emotional, it is a business. You do well, you sell well. Agar Badhaai Ho hit nahi hoti to mujhe ye sab nahi milta jo mil raha hai. Mere ko pucho, maine to sabse zyada old woman ke roles kiye hain jab mai jawan thi. In fact, ab mai apni umar se kam role kar rahi hu jab mai budhi hun (If Badhai Ho was not a hit, I wouldn’t have gotten these roles. Ask me, I have done maximum roles of older women when I was young. In fact, I am essaying roles younger to me now). It is not like you are a director and you want somebody and you can take that somebody (in your film). It does not work like that.”

