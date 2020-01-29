e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Neena Gupta gets a stylish new haircut, asks Google to reduce her age. See pic

Neena Gupta gets a stylish new haircut, asks Google to reduce her age. See pic

Neena Gupta requested Google to reduce her age, after debuting a stylish new hairstyle on Twitter.

bollywood Updated: Jan 29, 2020 15:06 IST

Agencies
Neena Gupta poses in her new haircut.
Neena Gupta poses in her new haircut.
         

Veteran actor Neena Gupta flaunted her new hairstyle and then requested Google to "reduce" her age online.

Neena, 60, who is gearing up for the release of her next film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to share a photograph of her new haircut. In the image, Neena is seen sporting a sleek bob with gold highlights.

 

Giving a funny caption to the image, Neena wrote: "Google walo ab toh meri umar kam karke likh do (Google at least now reduce my age)! Thank you @kantamotwani for the haircut."

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a standalone sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana's 2017 hit Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film casts Ayushmann and Jitendra as gay lovers. It also stars Gajraj Rao. The film is scheduled to release on February 21.

In an earlier interview to PTI, Neena said that while she was grateful for the good roles coming her way, she was envious of younger actors. She said, “I'm very happy that I'm getting such substantial roles. I feel I've got a new lease of life. I feel energetic and happening. But I'm also very sad, I wish I was much younger now. There are so many platforms, possibilities, so I get jealous of all the young girls who are doing such good work.”

