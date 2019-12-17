Neena Gupta reveals why she was axed from Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi

bollywood

Actor Neena Gupta has confirmed that she is no longer a part of Sooryavanshi, the upcoming action film directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Akshay Kumar. The actor has said that the filmmaker realised that her track ‘was not working’.

She told Deccan Chronicle, “It is true, I am no longer in Sooryavanshi. I shot for three days for the film. Then they realised my track (in the plot) was not working, so they removed my track.”

However, the report quoted a source as saying that Neena was supposed to play Akshay’s character’s mother in the film, and she didn’t look old enough for the part. “Neena is just a few years older than Akshay. It was ridiculous in the first place to cast them as mother-son. When they shot together, director Rohit Shetty realised they didn’t look like mother and son. That’s why Neena’s track was removed,” the source said.

Neena, who recently appeared in the hit film Badhaai Ho, is 60 years old, while Akshay is 52. Sooryavanshi is the fourth instalment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe of interconnected films, following Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba. Akshay appeared in a cameo in Simmba, and Sooryavanshi is slated to feature both Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in supporting appearances.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher. Produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Cape Of Good Films and Dharma Productions, the film will release in March 2020.

