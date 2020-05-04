e-paper
Neha Dhupia and daughter Mehr play with paint in new photo: 'Piece of heart'

Neha Dhupia and her daughter Mehr played with some paint together in lockdown. Check out their photo.

bollywood Updated: May 04, 2020 16:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Neha Dhupia is loving spending time with Mehr in lockdown.
Neha Dhupia is loving spending time with Mehr in lockdown.
         

Actor Neha Dhupia has shared a messy but lovely photo with her daughter Mehr. It shows Neha and Mehr playing with paints on their living room floor.

“Piece of (he)-art,” Neha captioned the photo. The mother-daughter duo can be seen with paint all over them as Neha gives Mehr a kiss. Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap left a comment on the photo, saying, “Hahahh so cute, what fun.”

 

Fans also loved the photo and dropped heart emojis in the comments section. “Beautiful Neha Jii,” wrote one. “Oh my goodness,” wrote another.

Neha and husband Angad Bedi welcomed Mehr two years ago. Angad recently said he feels his life has totally changed after her birth. “You know I have started valuing the little things in my life...the way I now treat my own parents is totally different from the way I used to treat them, because now I know what it feels like to be a parent. Mehr has changed my perspective towards life. We all keep on chasing higher goals, bigger people in life and then get stuck in a rat race... thankfully, Mehr has taught me how important it is to take two steps back sometimes and spend time with your family who will always be there for you,” Angad told IANS.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor’s ashes immersed in Banganga: Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima bid tearful adieu

He shared that his respect for mothers has increased twofold after Mehr’s birth. “From giving birth to a child to undergoing massive changes in body and what not, a woman has to deal with a lot of things after becoming a mother...and trust me, it’s not that easy. My respect for Neha has increased even more now. I always try my best to help her and share the equal load of duties,” Angad added.

Angad and Neha tied the knot in an intimate Anand Karaj ceremony in Delhi in May 2018. They welcomed Mehr in November the same year.

