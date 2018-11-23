Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi leave hospital with their newborn daughter Mehr. See their first family pics

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were seen for the first time with their newborn daughter Mehr on Friday. The two were spotted outside the Womens Hospital in Mumbai with her parents as they prepared to leave for home.

Neha was seen in a blue dress and white shrug as she cradled her baby in her arms. Husband Angad also kept a protective arm around his girls and posed for pictures with the two. Check out their pictures:

Neha gave birth to her daughter on November 18 and revealed her name to the world two days later. Neha on Thursday tweeted: “Our hearts are filled with joy as we Thank you all for all the love that has poured in for our little girl... I just whispered in her ear that everyone says welcome to the world and she smiled back... She sends you all lots of love.”

Neha shared a photograph of her baby’s feet wearing booties. The booties read: “Hello world”. The 38-year-old captioned the photograph: “Mehr Dhupia Bedi says hello to the world.”

Angad on Tuesday morning tweeted a health update of the mother-daughter duo. “The last two days have been very overwhelming. Neha and me have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you all for your wishes and love that is coming our way. Both my girls are doing really well,” he wrote.

Neha and Angad surprised everyone with their hush-hush wedding in May this year. They confirmed Neha’s pregnancy in August, a little over three months after their wedding.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 17:55 IST