Neha Dhupia on anti-Bollywood wave: ‘Are we suddenly not good enough? No, the problem is everyone is sitting at home’

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 18:18 IST

With Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, there has been an increased hostility towards Bollywood, as the late actor’s fans believe he was wronged by the industry and deprived of opportunities he deserved. Actor Neha Dhupia feels that it is wrong for people to ‘be toxic to’ them simply because they are a part of the film industry.

In an interview with Scroll, Neha asked, “How can you hate an industry that entertained you, your parents, your grandparents, your great-grandparents for decades?” She added that the negativity was coming from a select few and not the larger population.

“You can’t be toxic to us just because we are in films. We are also doing our jobs. Are we suddenly not good enough? Are we unable to entertain you? No, the problem is everyone is sitting at home. They see movie stars looking good, being fit and famous, earning money while entertaining people, so they decide to pull us down. But it’s just a small group of people thinking like that,” she said.

Neha is currently seen as a ‘gang leader’ on the latest season of adventure reality show Roadies Revolution. The fifth season of her podcast, No Filter Neha, has also just been released.

Recently, Neha was at the receiving end of an attack by actor-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who insinuated that she was getting talk shows because of ‘chamchagiri (bootlicking)’ and closeness to filmmaker-producer Karan Johar. “Peeps its not #nepotisminbollywood one shld aggravate against but chamchagiri. I mean how did #nehadhupia suddenly get all these talk shows except that she is #karanjohar s new bestie and #femina Missindia 2002!! - shes no blood relative or star kid is she,” Suchitra had written.

Neha hit back at her, calling it the most distasteful tweet she has read. “Dear ma’am , This is possibly the most distasteful and disgraceful tweet I have read (trust me I have read a lot) to reduce a friendship of many years, that you know nothing about speaks volumes of you and the time you have at hand. I am proud to be self made ... a proud daughter , wife and mother .. and I have the deepest regards for women who can acknowledge that. #strongwomensupportstrongwomen,” she had written.

