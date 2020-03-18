Neha Dhupia looks forward to love and happiness with daughter Mehr after Roadies controversy. See pics

tv

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 16:54 IST

Actor and Roadies Revolution mentor Neha Dhupia seems to have put the recent controversy behind her and is focussing on a year filled with love, health and happiness ahead. She shared pictures of her “vision 2020” with her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, who has just turned 16 months old.

In the adorable photos shared by Neha on Instagram, she is seen beaming with happiness, as Mehr takes baby steps and walks right into her arms. While the post has garnered nearly 50,000 likes so far, the comments have been turned off.

Recently, Neha was at the centre of a controversy after she blasted a man at the Roadies Revolution audition for slapping his girlfriend. While condemning the act of violence, she told him that it was the girlfriend’s “choice” to date five men at the same time, and he had no right to hit her.

Neha was massively trolled for seemingly condoning cheating and called a fake feminist. She later issued a statement, in which she claimed that her remarks were misrepresented. She also hit out at trolls for attacking her family members, including her baby girl.

“What the girl did is a choice she made which is a moral choice regardless of someone, man or woman... adultery is a moral choice. Cheating is not something I stand for, and it is unfortunate that I have been misrepresented for the same... but what I do stand for is women’s safety,” she said.

Also see: Roadies Xtreme winner Kashish Thakur Pundir defends Neha Dhupia, shares video of actor blasting a woman for slapping him

“People close to me who have nothing to do with this - my family, my friends, my co-workers and even my dad’s personal WhatsApp are being flooded with abuses and harassment. My daughter’s page is nothing less than a barrage of abuses and this is not acceptable to me,” she added.

There was an outpouring of support for Neha from a number of Bollywood celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

Follow @htshowbiz for more