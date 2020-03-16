e-paper
Roadies Xtreme winner Kashish Thakur Pundir defends Neha Dhupia, shares video of actor blasting a woman for slapping him

Kashish Thakur Pundir urged people to watch the video before trolling Roadies Revolution mentor Neha Dhupia and calling her a fake feminist.

tv Updated: Mar 16, 2020 18:44 IST
Roadies Xtreme winner Kashish Thakur Pundir, who was in Neha Dhupia’s ‘gang’ in the show, has come out in support of her after her recent comments. Kashish has shared a video in which Neha is seen lashing out at a female contestant named Iram Khan for raising her hand on him.

“You have no right, no matter what happens, to use your hand,” Neha shouts, refusing to hear any apologies from Iram. “Nobody, whether you are a man or woman, has a right to hit another person. No matter what happens,” she goes on to say.

In the clip, Neha also says that slapping a man is not what women’s empowerment is about. “This is not being empowered. Using your hand on a man just because you know that a man can’t slap you back is not empowerment,” she says.

 

Recently, Neha was at the receiving end of vicious trolling after she blasted a man for slapping his girlfriend during the Roadies Revolution audition. She was called a fake feminist when she said that it was the girl’s “choice” to be with five men at the same time, and her boyfriend had no right to raise his hand on her.

Also read: Nikhil Chinapa defends Neha Dhupia in Roadies row, says she agreed ‘cheating is not okay’ in unedited footage

Later, Neha clarified in a statement shared on social media that she was “misrepresented” and did not condone infidelity. “Cheating is not something I stand for, and it is unfortunate that I have been misrepresented for the same... but what I do stand for is women’s safety,” she wrote.

Neha also said that she remained silent despite being subjected to “weeks of vitriol” but was forced to speak up when her friends and family members started receiving abusive messages. She said that the trolls did not even spare her one-year-old daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, and flooded her Instagram page with hateful comments.

