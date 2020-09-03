Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer dismisses Sushant Singh Rajput’s family advocate’s argument as ‘belated defence’

bollywood

Satish Maneshinde, the lawyer representing Rhea Chakraborty, has responded to a Wednesday press conference held by Vikas Singh, the lawyer hired by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. Maneshinde said that Vikas Singh has presented a ‘belated defence’.

He told Aaj Tak that statements of Sushant’s three sisters, and two brothers-in-law were recorded on June 16 by the Mumbai Police. He asked why the family has stayed silent about its objections to their statements being recorded in Marathi. “This is a belated defence. The truth is slowly emerging,” he said.

In his press conference, Vikas Singh had said that the family had objected to their statements being recorded in Marathi. “The family has never given any statement of Sushant dying by suicide. These statements were recorded by the Mumbai Police in Marathi. The family also objected, ‘Please don’t write in Marathi if you want us to sign.’ They were forced to sign a statement written in Marathi. They had no clue of what was being written.”

According to him, the statement has not been shared with the family. “We have not been supplied that statement. We don’t know what was recorded by the Mumbai Police, we know what we said,” he said. On being asked if the statement was read out to Sushant’s family in Hindi before their signatures were taken, the lawyer said, “It was just written in Marathi, that’s it. There was nothing read out to anybody. Even if you read out in Marathi… If I write something in a language you don’t know and I then read out whatever I want you to hear… If I don’t know Marathi, how will I check if what you are telling me is what is written. It’s simple logic!”

Asked about the allegations of a ‘malicious campaign’ being conducted against Sushant’s family, Maneshinde said that Rhea and her family believe that a campaign has been conducted against them.

Sushant died on June 14. His father has accused Rhea of abetment to suicide. The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate.

