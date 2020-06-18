‘Neither departed soul nor family is reading the tweets, so who to write for?’: Vidyut Jammwal on not writing about Sushant Singh Rajput

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 15:35 IST

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death shook the entire nation. While several Bollywood celebrities paid tribute to him with social media posts, Vidyut Jammwal was not one of them. Now, responding to a fan who asked him why he did not tweet, he said that he chose to grieve silently.

“Silence speaks volumes if you stop & listen. Absent tears/ inability to write heartfelt eulogies and remembrances could also be a way of expressing grief,Neither the departed soul nor the family is reading the Tweets ,so who to write for? We all grieve and mourn- i do it quietly,” Vidyut wrote on Twitter.

Silence speaks volumes if you stop & listen. Absent tears/ inability to write heartfelt eulogies and remembrances could also be a way of expressing grief,Neither the departed soul nor the family is reading the Tweets ,so who to write for? We all grieve and mourn- i do it quietly. https://t.co/YJks0oaV1D — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 16, 2020

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan slammed the sudden outpouring of love and concern for Sushant, and called it the ‘ultimate hypocrisy. “There are so many people who’ve made comments so quickly. And it just seems to me that people are somewhere gaining some mileage from this poor fellow’s tragedy, you know, whether it’s to show compassion or to show interest or to show some political stance. So many people are talking rubbish in this nonstop kind of barrage on social media and it’s just embarrassing, really, I think,” he said in an interview.

“Out of respect for him, for Sushant’s tragedy, maybe a day of silence or introspection would be a little more becoming than this outpouring of love – an outpouring of love from people who obviously didn’t care about him and people who famously don’t care about anybody else,” he added.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on Sunday. The police said that it is a case of death by suicide and is investigating the case. So far, they have recorded the statements of more than 10 people, including Sushant’s father KK Singh and other family members, his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and close friend Mukesh Chhabra.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

