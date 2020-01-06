New Chhapaak teaser shows how Deepika Padukone’s Malti finds it difficult to find a job. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 16:42 IST

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak is days away from its release. On Monday, the makers of the film released a new teaser of the film.

In the teaser, Deepika’s character Malti, now disfigured after the acid attack, tries to get a job but is rejected every time. A scene shows how a friend tells her that restaurants now have vacancy for ‘disabled’ people while a beauty parlour owner rejects her application stating that ‘beauty parlour mein thodi beauty naa ho toh thodi problem hoti hai’.

The film is inspired by the real-life story of Delhi’s acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Called Malti in the film, Deepika essays the role of a survivor and is ably supported by Vikrant Massey. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, has created a positive buzz around it.

On the choice of Deepika for the role, Meghna had earlier told Mumbai Mirror, “For me, it was important to take a face associated with beauty because when you distort it, like it would happen to a survivor, the contrast and impact is far stronger. Not everybody is Deepika Padukone, but these other girls were beautiful too and didn’t deserve this to happen to them. No girl deserves it going forward. I’m fortunate Deepika agreed to play the part.”

Talking abut the use of prosthetics, the filmmaker added, “During our research, we discovered that Laxmi Agarwal’s pictures before the attack are strikingly similar to Deepika’s when she was young. There is an uncanny similarity in their physicality which shows up in the prosthetics. That was my starting point. Then came the larger thought of the impact of the message which would get magnified with her in the lead as Malti (who is fashioned after Laxmi). The idea wasn’t to make Deepika look like Laxmi, but to make her look like what she’d have looked, God forbid, if something like this happened to her. The essence of Deepika is still there, particularly in her eyes.”

In the run-up to the film’s release, Deepika and Laxmi also did a cover for leading women’s magazine, Femina. The motion poster of the magazine on Instagram shows Deepika in a glowing cream-coloured sweater and matching cream-coloured dress, has her arms around Laxmi, who is seated on a high stool.

Follow @htshowbiz for more