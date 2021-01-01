New Year, new resolutions: Taapsee Pannu, Raveena Tandon, Sonu Sood and more spill the beans

bollywood

After a tumultuous 2020, we ask some celebs what their new year resolution is going to be for 2021. Here’s what they have decided:

SONU SOOD

I’ve promised myself that the promises I made to my parents and myself, I’ll work hard to make it happen. 2020 was very challenging, and put a lot of responsibility on my shoulders. In 2021, I’m going to go very big on education, health-care and employment — these three platforms which I worked in on in the pandemic — I’ll try my best to make it one of the biggest ever.

TAAPSEE PANNU

After the year 2020, my only resolution has been I want to try and make sure I enjoy each and every second at work, with family and friends in 2021. I don’t want to take anything for granted because you never know what tomorrow might have in store for you.

RAVEENA TANDON

I want to strive harder to create awareness around how fragile our planet is becoming with climate change, global warming and the pandemic. There’s a new strain coming in of the virus, something that we’ve to realise. It’s time we look forward to a greener, healthier planet by correcting ourselves, and do more of reduce, reuse and recycle.

MILIND SOMAN

2020 has been a weird year. As a person, I’m very adaptable, and I hope I continues to be so in the future, too. I want to be more in the now than think about the future, that is my resolve for next year.

ABHISHEK BANERJEE

My resolution is to quit smoking and be fit. Also keeping 2020 in mind, I will keep a lot of time for myself and my family. Whenever I get a break, I will spend more time with them. Yeh samajh mein aa gaya hai ki hum log apni family ko ignore kar dete hain.

ANUPRIA GOENKA

This year, I want to travel a lot. That is my resolution. The past year has been a big learning and I’ve realised that I should do things that I love instead of waiting.

