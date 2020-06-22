Nick Jonas posts emotional note for Priyanka Chopra’s dad on Father’s Day: ‘I wish I would have had the chance to meet you’

bollywood

American singer and Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas on Sunday took to Instagram to post an emotional note on his late father-in-law Dr Ashok Chopra and his own dad Kevin Jonas Sr on the occasion of Father’s Day.

He wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there! My dad is and has always been my hero. Love and miss you @papakjonas. Dr. Ashok Chopra, I wish I would have had the chance to meet you. You raised an incredible daughter, and I’m so blessed we found each other. And to everyone not able to be with their fathers I’m thinking of you today and sending you love.”

Earlier in the day, Priyanka too had written about their respective fathers. She had said: “Maybe we both got it from our fathers ♥ #HappyFathersDay to everyone celebrating @nickjonas @papakjonas.”

Father’s Day is celebrated on third Sunday of June every year. Both the stars are very close to their respective fathers and often share pictures with them. Priyanka has a tattoo, which reads ‘Daddy girl’. On several occasions, the actor has spoken lovingly of her father. On his death anniversary on June 10, she had written: “We’re connected by heartstrings to infinity Miss you dad, every single day!”

Since both her parents were in the Indian Army, on Memorial Day, Priyanka had posted a picture of both in their uniform and had written: “Both my parents served in the Indian Army... and maybe that’s why I feel such a kinship with military families all over the world. Today let’s think of all the fallen heroes that have given their lives in service to protect our freedom. #memorialday @madhumalati #LtcolAshokChopra.”

On her’s dad’s birth anniversary last year, she had written: “Every year on this day Sid and I would look for ways to surprise you... but we never managed to do so! You always knew everything... So I hope wherever you are, You know that you are with us everyday. In everything I do, I think about your encouragement... In every choice I make, I ask for your affirmation... In everything that happens to me, I am grateful for your blessings. Happy Birthday Dad. I wish you were here everyday! We love you. @siddharthchopra89 @madhumalati P.S. - the background song was one of dad’s favourites... one he always used to sing for mom.”

