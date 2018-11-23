nickyanka: Jodhpur wedding of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas will be ‘an intimate affair’

The big fat Indian wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is round the corner and their fans can’t keep calm. The moment she shared photos of her fiancé arriving in Delhi, and of them celebrating Thanksgiving with family, posts with the hashtag #nickyanka went viral.

The pre-marriage ritual will reportedly begin on November 30 with the sangeet, and the haldi ceremony is the next day. Their big day is on December 1 at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. “It will be an intimate wedding, with the bride and groom dressed in their traditional finery, to be attended by close family and friends. The Delhi reception will happen three days later, followed by another reception in Mumbai. Guests will start arriving from November 29 at Umaid Bhawan,” says a source, adding that the actor will be shooting her next Bollywood project till November 28.

According to reports, earlier in the week, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra landed in Jodhpur to check on the wedding preparations. “Mera bahut pasandida shehar hai. Saari duniya chhodkar hum yahaan aaye hain,” she was quoted as saying.

As per reports, a helipad has been constructed at the palace. After Priyanka lands in Jodhpur, she will be flown to Umaid Bhawan in a chopper. The couple’s international guests, too, will be taken to the venue in a chopper.

A SpotboyE report says that the couple plans to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the wedding.

One of Priyanka’s latest Instagram stories suggests that she picked up her wedding shoes from Jimmy Choo in Paris. She shared a photo and captioned it: “It’s all happening.” The couple also got the paperwork done at Beverly Hills courthouse, so as to acquire a US marriage licence. Earlier this month, Priyanka’s bridal shower took place in New York, followed by a bachelorette party in Amsterdam. The actor took to social media to share photos of all the fun she had and wrote “#bachelorettevibes”. Also, Priyanka reportedly gifted macaroons, not the traditional laddoos, with the wedding invite.

