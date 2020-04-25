Nikki Bella poses with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in throwback pic from ‘incredible and unforgettable’ Mumbai trip. See here

bollywood

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 16:12 IST

WWE wrestler Nikki Bella has shared throwback pictures with her sister, Brie, from the time they met Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mumbai during a work trip in 2007. The Bella sisters were in town to shoot a commercial with Aishwarya.

Sharing 10 pictures on Instagram, Nikki captioned the post, “A flashback to 2007 when @thebriebella and I went to Mumbai, India for 11 days to film a commercial with @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb.” She continued, “We fell in love with India, their culture, their food, their love and light. We met so many incredible and unforgettable people on that trip to Bollywood. We hope to return one day to officially meet our India Bella Army! I took so many photos! Think I need to put the rest on our YouTube channel along with the commercial! We did our own stunts in it! Was so cool.”

In the picture, the Bella sisters can be seen posing on either side of Aishwarya, who is wearing a black dress. Other pictures show the sisters at various Mumbai landmarks and markets, soaking in the culture. The post has been ‘liked’ close to 200000 times. “Wow you were in India this makes me so much happy love you Niki,” one person wrote in the comments. “You always most welcome in India lots of love,” wrote another.

Aishwarya has been sharing pictures on Instagram during lockdown herself. She has shared pictures of the Bachchan family observing the lockdown, participating in the janta curfew, and thanking essential service providers for their work during the pandemic.

