Nowadays original songs vanish in a few days and old ones keep on coming in different versions: Bappi Lahiri

Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who has composed songs for a new film titled Do Pal Pyar Ke, says new film tracks have a lesser shelf life as compared to the old times.

Bappi, who is known for introducing synthesised disco music in Bollywood, said in a statement, “Old songs are forever and have been recreated in different languages. People of every generation keep listening to them for years and they like them. Even I have recreated songs like Tamma Tamma in a new film. But nowadays original songs vanish in a few days and old ones keep on coming in a different version. Old is gold.”

Music composer Bappi Lahiri along with his wife Chitrani during annaprasanna ceremony of their grandson. (IANS)

On his upcoming film album, the famed composer said it’s a “beautiful” project produced by Manju Bharti under the Vivek Films banner. The film is directed by Partho Ghosh. “I have given 5 songs in the film. I have composed all of them, and they are of different genres -- romantic, party, disco, Sufi.”

Bappi is known for chartbusters like Yaad aa raha hai, Pag ghungroo baandh, Raat baaki baat baaki and De de pyaar de.

Follow @htshowbiz for more