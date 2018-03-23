Nowadays original songs vanish in a few days and old ones keep on coming in different versions: Bappi Lahiri
Musician Bappi Lahiri says, “Old songs are forever and have been recreated in different languages. Even I have recreated songs like Tamma Tamma in a new film.”bollywood Updated: Mar 23, 2018 17:24 IST
Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who has composed songs for a new film titled Do Pal Pyar Ke, says new film tracks have a lesser shelf life as compared to the old times.
Bappi, who is known for introducing synthesised disco music in Bollywood, said in a statement, “Old songs are forever and have been recreated in different languages. People of every generation keep listening to them for years and they like them. Even I have recreated songs like Tamma Tamma in a new film. But nowadays original songs vanish in a few days and old ones keep on coming in a different version. Old is gold.”
On his upcoming film album, the famed composer said it’s a “beautiful” project produced by Manju Bharti under the Vivek Films banner. The film is directed by Partho Ghosh. “I have given 5 songs in the film. I have composed all of them, and they are of different genres -- romantic, party, disco, Sufi.”
Bappi is known for chartbusters like Yaad aa raha hai, Pag ghungroo baandh, Raat baaki baat baaki and De de pyaar de.
Follow @htshowbiz for more