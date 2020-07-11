Nushrratt Bharuccha on her struggles as an outsider in Bollywood: I actually kept these two t’s very close to me, tenacity and temperament
Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha says if we don’t keep our head right when things go wrong, we won’t be able to handle it even when things go right.bollywood Updated: Jul 11, 2020 19:53 IST
Nushrratt Bharuccha may have made it on her own as an outsider in Bollywood, but it wasn’t a bed of roses for her. And when things went south, she admits that it did hit her hard.
“Of course things don’t go in our favour a lot of times actually compared to the ones that go in our favour, that’s just life. And it did affect me too when my films didn’t work. I think that’s the time when I look at my family and friends for support. In our line of work you meet great people but I think what family and friends do for you, no one else can,” says the actor of films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) and Dream Girl (2019) fame.
While many prefer keeping their personal and professional lives separate, Bharuccha has a different approach. “I don’t necessarily agree with this. But I also understand when they tell you that people in your profession won’t know you the way your friends and family do. I think that’s just the truth. But there are great friendships in the professional world that lasts for long and I’ve also made a few that I’ve leaned on to. So I think it’s a matter of knowing how to deal with things when they don’t fall in place for you,” adds the 35-year-old.
Every year I do everything for me on my birthday, including all the things that make me happy. I organize it all, put everything together… But this year you all have done it & made it possible for me to have this happiness on my birthday. This surprise has been the most heartwarming of it all❤️ I'm still smiling, I keep watching this over & over again, lights me up from within!🥰 @varundvn You’re one of the most amazing friend I know. You really have a soul like no other! So glad to have you!🤗 @ayushmannk @tahirakashyap y'all said this to me once, come let's celebrate this joy called life. you have brought joy into my life by being a part of it thank you so much you both, much love to you!🤗 @manishmalhotra05 You’re the first person to extend a warm welcome to me when I was all new here. You just welcomed me with open arms & gave me all your love! So blessed to know you & be part of your world & to call you one of my closest friend!❤️🤗 @sophiechoudry Babyy, I know you’ll understand this the most when I say that after all & at the end of it all, I’ll still be right next to you!❤️ @fukravarun Buddyyy, what’s up what’s up, how coooool, thank you so much for the wishes!! Let’s rock it together soon!💥 @aparshakti_khurana @aakritiahuja My god, you guys are like my extended family! Just so real!! You truly make me believe in the good in this world!🤗 @iamishitaraj Ladkiiiii you & me, me & you, forever together!! ❤️
For her having the right temperament does make a difference. “If you don’t keep your head right when things go wrong, you won’t be able to handle it even when things go right. You need to let go of what has gone wrong because it’s not in your hands and prepare for the next task,” says Bharuccha, who learnt the most during her struggling days.
“The lows of my career, when my films flopped taught me more than when films did well. We hope and pray that nothing goes wrong, but nothing teaches you more than failures. I feel grateful that I’ve had them as that’s how I could build myself up. Every time I faced a failure I worked back on myself, tried to better at my job, tried to be a strong performer. I never lost the tenacity to keep trying. I actually kept these two t’s very close to me, tenacity and temperament,” adds Bharuccha.
Meanwhile, with the Unlock guidelines in place, the actor, who recently stepped out to dub for her upcoming project, shares the experience was “very scary”.
“I cross checked if the car they sent was properly sanitised, if the driver was tested. I remember when I entered the dubbing studio it felt really alien as the whole building was practically empty. When the dubbing room was opened, it was a relief to see familiar faces. I was happy and wanted to shout hi or hug them but it took me a lot of physical and mental effort to control my emotions. I also cross checked if the sofa, microphone, headphones were all sanitised and once I came back I followed the routine of cleaning everything and took a proper bath. This is going to be the new normal for at least a year,” she says.
