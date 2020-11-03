Nushrratt Bharuccha talks about her struggle with Chhalaang’s Haryanvi dialogues, Burj Khalifa honours Shah Rukh Khan

bollywood

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 12:28 IST

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares the moment Chhalaang director Hansal Mehta screamed at her: ‘I kept fumbling and messing up’

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha said she kept fumbling and messing up a scene on the first day of shoot as she tried to say a Haryanvi dialogue in front of all her senior co-stars on the sets of Chhalaang.

On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa honours star: ‘Nice to see myself on the biggest, tallest screen in the world’

On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday on Monday, Dubai’s iconic tower Burj Khalifa honoured the Bollywood movie star by displaying visuals from his various films to wish him ‘Happy Birthday’. Watch the video.

Kamya Punjabi slams Eijaz Khan: ‘He was neither there when Kavita Kaushik’s dad passed away nor when she got married’

Kamya Punjabi said that Eijaz Khan’s claim that Kavita Kaushik and he were close friends is false. Kamya added that Eijaz was neither there at the time of Kavita’s father’s demise nor when she got married.

Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up about marriage plans, says she is happy to ‘attend’ weddings for now

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is gearing up for the release of Anurag Basu’s Ludo and Abhishek Sharma’s Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, has no plans of getting married anytime soon.

Dilip Joshi feels quality of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has suffered, says ‘it has become almost like a factory’

Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, said that certain episodes of the show are not up to the mark in terms of comedy. He said that the quality is bound to suffer if the focus is on quantity.

