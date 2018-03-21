Omerta was a really tough film to make, says Rajkummar Rao

Actor Rajkummar Rao says the process of making his upcoming film Omerta was really tough. Rajkummar interacted with the media on the sidelines of the NEWS18 Reel Awards where he won the Breakthrough Actor honour on Tuesday.

On the audience response to the trailer of Omerta, he said, “I think it got a great response. I feel it’s a one-of-its-kind and a very unique film. It was a very tough film for us to make, but I am glad about the kind of reactions we are getting for the film.”

Omerta is based on the life of terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh. Rajkummar has won a National Award and several other honours in the past. Asked which one is closest to his heart, he said, “So many awards were special. I can’t say this award was better or that award was better for me. But of course, the Asia Pacific Screen Award that I got for Best Actor, where there were films from more than 70 countries... I saw some brilliant performances there, I think that was a huge honour, and apart from that, Filmfare Award, Screen Award and so many other awards were special.”

Rajkummar had won the Asia Pacific Screen Award in the Best Actor category for his performance in Newton. The actor is now working with Kangana Ranaut in Ekta Kapoor’s Mental Hai Kya?. “We haven’t started shooting yet, but I really like Kangana. We have done a film called Queen together and it is cult, so I am looking forward to start shooting for the new film with her.”

Rajkummar is also working with Shraddha Kapoor in horror comedy Stree, for which the team is finishing the final schedule. “It is shaping up pretty well and I am very excited for the release now,” he said, adding that his experience of working with the “hardworking and dedicated” Shraddha has been “very good”.