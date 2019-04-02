On Ajay Devgn’s birthday, here are his 28 finest films to celebrate his 28 years in Bollywood

Actor Ajay Devgn turned 50 on Tuesday and can happily boast of a successful 28-year-long career with more than 100 films listed in his filmography. He has already made a niche in the industry and continues to be one of the top stars in the industry today. His repertoire is quite varied too -- from a National Award-winning turn in Zakhm to playing Bhagat Singh in The Legend of Bhagat Singh to his blockbuster Golmaal franchise. Ajay has happily traversed genres and beaten cliches in his almost three-decade career.

The future looks promising too -- he will be seen as Maratha warrior in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, as a decorated war hero in Bhuj: The Pride of India and in a comedy De De Pyaar De.

An actor, with quite a few National Film Awards and several other trophies in his kitty, Ajay has a long list of good films to chose from. Here are 28 of his best movies, which we picked to mark 28 years of his notable film career.

Phool Aur Kaante (1991)

Ajay made his debut with this one and took home the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. This was a romantic love story featuring Madhoo and had several hit romantic numbers that continue to be popular even today. And, don’t forget the split!

Dilwale (1994)

The film was one of Ajay’s many action romantic films and managed to reap wonderful profits at the box office.

Ajay Devgn with Kajol and Aamir Khan with Juhi Chawla in Ishq.

Ishq (1997)

One of the biggest hits of the 90s, Ishq deserves a mention for the comic timing of the four actors: Ajay, Kajol, Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla. It is also one of the best Ajay-Kajol films ever made.

Zakhm (1998)

With communal riots as its backdrop, Zakhm is the emotional story of a man coming to terms with his past and his present. Among the finest films to be directed by Mahesh Bhatt, this earned Ajay a National Film Award.

Pyar To Hona Hi Tha (1998)

A remake of Hollywood hit French Kiss, the film starred Ajay and Kajol. While Ajay played a conman who has his heart in the right place, Kajol shone as a woman who wants her fiance back at any cost.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film had everything the director is known for – romance, grandeur, epic sets and polished performances. Ajay won applause for his subtle performance as an unconventional husband despite the film centring on Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s musical romance.

Lajja (2001)

Ajay played a small but important role in the female centric multi-starrer. The actor still managed to do enough as a kind-hearted dacoit.

Ajay Devgn in 2002 film The Legend of Bhagat Singh.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

Ajay’s portrayal of Bhagat Singh made the film stand out among a fistful of films on the freedom fighter released around the same time. His bravura performance brought him his second National Film Award.

Company (2002)

A bloodied drama that was inspired by Mumbai underworld -- Ajay Devgn’s role was allegedly based on Dawood Ibrahim while Vivek Oberoi played Chotta Rajan -- Ram Gopal Varma’s Company is among the best in its genre. The director sleekly portrayed the inner workings of the underworld and what led to the famous fallout between the two.

Deewangee (2002)

Ajay has a penchant for choosing different scripts and Deewangee was one such example. The actor played a possessive lover with split personality disorder. It is interesting to watch how he holds his one-sided love interest at ransom amid a nail-biting drama.

Gangaajal (2003)

Gangaajal, loosely based on Bhagalpur blindings, is a claustrophobic story suffused with violence. Ajay plays the top cop in the town who is bent on retaining his integrity in a place where people kill and rape with impunity. Can he establish a new world order?

Chori Chori (2003)

The romantic film introduced the new pairing of Ajay Devgn and Rani Mukerji and had some melodious romantic numbers like Kehna Hai and Ruthe Yaar Nu.

Yuva (2004)

This was one of a kind Bollywood film by Mani Ratnam that delved deep into the murkiness of the student politics. The film was hailed by the critics and starred Abhishek Bachchan as the villain along with Vivek Oberoi in a prominent role.

Khakee (2004)

This was a suspense police drama with Ajay as the antagonist. The film is also one of the few Amitabh Bachchan- Aishwarya Rai films.

Raincoat (2004)

Ajay and Aishwarya had touched the hearts of the audience with Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. They took it a notch higher in this Bengali drama that revolves around their lost innocent love.

Apaharan (2005)

This Prakash Jha film told the tale of a desperate youth. Ajay plays the kidnapper in the film who fails to find redemption.

Bhoot (2006)

This is a rare find in Ajay’s filmography. The horror flick by Ram Gopal Varma went on to be a huge success at the box office.

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006)

Ajay Devgn’s comic timings have worked for him, with the Golmaal franchise delivering one hit after another.

Ajay Devgn (right) in 2006 film Omkara.

Omkara (2006)

This tale of love, trust, betrayal and misunderstanding is one of the finest movies Ajay starred in. Vishal Bhardwaj brings Shakespeare’s Othello to Hindi heartland and the rest is pure magic.

Halla Bol (2008)

Ajay played a famous movie star in the film who gets so caught up with optics that he is no longer in touch with who he really is. Pankaj Kapur plays his conscience in a film that was loved by critics.

Raajneeti (2010)

This extremely complex political drama had several lead actors besides Ajay, including Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Arjun Rampal. Mahabharat gets a modern-day retelling in this film while it also comments on the state of India.

Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai (2010)

Ajay’s role was said to be inspired by Mumbai don Haji Mastaan in this one. A good-hearted Samaritan, he falls prey to the rampaging ambition of his protege, played by Emraan Hashmi.

Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? (2010)

This is also one of Ajay’s many successful comedy hits. The film revolves around an uninvited guest and makes for a fun watch.

Aakrosh (2010)

This film on honour killing raised an issue that needs immediate attention. The film wasn’t a commercial success but found critical appreciation.

Golmaal 3 (2010)

The film was the third in the successful comedy franchise and managed to impress the audience with its hilarious plot.

Ajay Devgn in 2011 film Singham.

Singham (2011)

Action had always been Ajay’s forte and he, in collaboration with director Rohit Shetty, took it to another level with Singham. The Singham is now the foundation stone of a cop films universe comprising Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

Drishyam (2015)

Can anyone play a common man with absolutely no frills better than Ajay? No. And the conviction with which he portrayed the character and did justice to the wonderful script made it a blockbuster.

Raid (2018)

Ajay played a determined income tax officer who risks his own life to enter the mansion of a dreaded politician to raid him. And needless to say, no one could have played the quiet, no-nonsense character better than the actor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 19:06 IST