On Arjun Kapoor’s birthday, sister Anshula calls him ‘her home’, Malaika Arora shares view from her bathtub.See pics

On actor Arjun Kapoor’s birthday today, the Kapoor khandaan is outdoing themselves writing beautiful wishes for him. The actor’s sisters -- Anshula Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor -- shared throwback pictures with him while uncle Anil Kapoor wrote a heartfelt wish for him. The actor who turns 34 today is celebrating his special day with girlfriend Malaika Arora in New York.

While Malaika did not share any birthday note for Arjun, she did share pictures of ‘her kind of dinner’ and the view from her bathroom on her Instagram stories.

Malaika Arora shares pictures from New York. ( Instagram )

Arjun is very close to his sister Anshula, who shared a touching note on his birthday. Anshula shared a candid childhood picture of the actor with cake on his nose and wrote, “Happy birthday bhai @arjunkapoor I love you the mostest. You will always be the most important person in my life. You’ve got the biggest heart I’ve ever known & I’m so grateful that I have you, that I’ve always had you watching over me. Thank you for your unquestioning love & for always just being present for me, in every way that counts - as a brother, as a friend, as a parent, as a goofball, as my backbone, as my shoulder to lean on, as the hand on my head.. Thank you for pushing me to come into my own, to march to my own beat without any questions asked, for making sure I never fall too far in that journey, and for showing me through example that even when I fall down, I must get up and keep going, with unwavering faith in myself and my beliefs. You are my home, and that will never change. Love you to infinity #MyMostFavourite #MyNumeroUno #WhenHomeHasAHeartbeat #HappyBirthdayBhai.”

Touched by Anshula’s words, Mini Mathur commented to the post, “Happy happy birthday @arjunkapoor !! With a sis like this... you don’t need more fun or wishes.”

Cousin Sonam Kapoor also shared an adorable childhood picture with Arjun. Both of them can be seen striking candid poses for the camera in their colourful clothes. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Arjun! Whether we’re flash dancing in the streets or chasing slopes, it’s never a dull moment. You bring so much laughter and weirdness to my life, and all those around you that we really wouldn’t have it any other way. I wish you the best birthday, and all my love. @arjunkapoor #BrothersSister.”

Uncle Anil Kapoor, whom Arjun fondly calls ‘chachu’, also wrote a message for him on Instagram. Sharing a collage of their pictures together, he wrote, “you make us so happy everyday! Always giving your 100% to everything. You’re all heart! I hope you keep rising higher & overcome every obstacle and reach the success you deserve. Love you!”

Anil Kapoor wrote a special birthday message on Instagram along with a collage of his and Arjun Kapoor’s pictures. ( Instagram )

Choreographer Farah Khan also shared a funny throwback picture from her sangeet to wish Arjun on his birthday. She captioned it, “Happiest birthday @arjunk26 .. so proud of ur journey.. frm when u gatecrashed my Sangeet to now. lov u more than you think(p.s- he was invited btw).” Arjun is seen dumbfounded in the picture as Farah greets Hrithik Roshan with a warm hug at her sangeet.

Arjun Kapoor recently crossed 10 million followers on Instagram. His bio reads, “They say time is money, they lie. Time is life. Family , Friends, Films & Football (That’s what time is best used for).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 14:06 IST