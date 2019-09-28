On Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday, Neetu shares childhood party pics, Rishi Kapoor reveals Bobby released on the same day in 1973

bollywood

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 16:01 IST

As his son Ranbir Kapoor celebrates 37th birthday on Saturday, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has noted how September 28 holds a special significance in his life. The actor, who recently returned to Mumbai after 11 months of cancer treatment in New York, said that his debut film Bobby hit the screens on the same date in 1973.

The date also marks the 112th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Taking to Twitter, Rishi wrote, “Significance of 28th September for me. Birthdays of Bhagat Singh, Lata Mangeshkar, Rima Jain, and Ranbir Kapoor. Release of Bobby 28/9/73 Worldwide. God, thank you for this day.”

Significance of 28th September for me. Birthdays of Bhagat Singh, Lata Mangeshkar, Rima Jain and Ranbir Kapoor. Release of Bobby 28/9/73 Worldwide. God,thank you for this day! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 28, 2019

Rishi’s wife Neetu wished their son with a note on Instagram, shared along with some unseen series of pictures of Ranbir. Reminiscing how Ranbir used to celebrate his birthday in childhood, Neetu wrote: “This day brings loads of nostalgia! When there were no event managers... When we would go shopping a week before the birthdays... When we went crazy with khoi bag back presents dance competitions fancy dress prizes.The birthday gift was a big one.”

“Now I bless you each day ...When you leave so much goodness behind where ever you go. When you are our strength. When you understand without saying. When you encourage everyone around you all of this fills my heart with so much joy n pride !!! Happiness always RK,” she added.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Madhuri Dixit joins Salman Khan to recreate Didi Tera Dewar magic with him. Watch

Along with it, she posted throwback pictures in which a young Ranbir is seen celebrating his birthday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 16:00 IST