Original Gopi bahu, Giaa Manek, not approached for Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: ‘If they cast Devoleena Bhattacharjee, I am happy for her’

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 15:30 IST

Actor Giaa Manek, who shot to fame as Gopi bahu in TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has said she hasn’t been approached for the second season of the hit show. The actor said that she would be happy for Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee if she has been approached. Devoleena had replaced Giaa on the show.

Giaa told Times of India in an interview, “I have lived the journey of Gopi bahu. Even when Devoleena joined the show as the new Gopi bahu, I never had any anger for her because, at the end of the day, everyone is doing their job. If not her, someone else would have done it. I don’t know much about the second season, but if they have cast Devoleena again, I am happy for her.”

She further added, “I can’t be Gopi bahu all my life. Actors want to play different characters, because we don’t want to limit ourselves. If I keep playing Gopi bahu throughout my career, how will it add to my growth? I am greedy as an artiste and I feel fortunate to be blessed with versatile opportunities.”

Giaa is back in spotlight for featuring in a viral rap video created by Yashraj Mukhate. He has made Rupal Patel’s Kokilaben’s dialogue “Rasode Mein Kaun Tha” into a rap song. On being asked about her reaction to the viral video, Giaa had told Spotboye, “When I saw the video for the first time, I was surprised and thought to myself ki aise scene ke saath kuch aisa bhi ho sakta hai. Aur itna viral bhi ho sakta hai. But I feel extremely grateful that I got an opportunity to be part of such a popular show and got to play an iconic character. Even after 9-10 years, scenes from the show are getting viral and that is a big compliment for me. I am enjoying this video immensely.”

The makers of the show are reportedly planning to return with a new season. Rupal, who played Kokilaben on the show, had also said that she has not been approached for the second season. She is currently seen on Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

